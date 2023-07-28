MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Eliminator?

The Eliminator match of the inaugural MLC edition got underway between MI New York and Washington Freedom on July 28. New York prevailed over Washington Freedom in a low-scoring thriller and lived to fight another day in the second Qualifier. While, it is sadly curtains for Freedom as they crash out of the inaugural MLC edition.

MI New York made a wobbly start to their innings, With a key player like Kieron Pollard missing, the bulk of the scoring was done by Dewald Brevis who pulled MINY out of the rut. He scored a brilliant half-century to drag his side to a face-saving total of 141.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket



Dewald Brevis wins the Player of the Match award for his in today’s eliminator



#MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/OTyvnxN0ui He was out for the past 3 games but stepped up today in grand fashionDewald Brevis wins the Player of the Match award for hisin today’s eliminator

Washington bowled very few bad balls as they stemmed the run flow effectively in the first 10 overs. They found the right pace to ball on this wicket and put up a great concerted bowling effort to restrict them to this score.

Coming out to chase, Nosthush Kenjige and Trent Boult were straight away in business as they removed the Freedon openers in no time. They were miserly on the big day and didn't let Freedom get off the hook, getting two scalps and running out Mukhtar Ahmed with a rocket throw from a backward point that put enormous pressure on Freedom.

Boult bowled yet another back-to-back searing spell, this time in a winning cause. He discombobulated batters with his cunning change-up deliveries, knuckleballs, and cutters and showed his dexterity in no uncertain terms.

David Wiese not only bowled a great spell with precision bowling but also took two superb catches in the deep towards the end. Marco Jansen waged a lone battle for Freedom down at the other end but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals, Washington eventually lost their way and lost by 16 runs.

On that note, let's take a close look at how the international starts fared in the 16th match of the MLC edition.

Nicholas Pooran (MINY)

Pooran failed to deliver big in this high-octane match perishing for just 1 (10). He was cleaned up by Netravalkar in the 7th over after he played down the wrong line to a straighter one which swirled in the air a fraction.

Tim David (MINY)

David played a brief yet explosive knock of 23 (12) at an exorbitant strike rate of 191 which involved a four and two sixes. His stay came to an end during the 16th over when he got trapped on the pads by Dill while trying to up the ante.

David Wiese (MINY)

Wiese could only add 3 runs with the bat before getting dismissed at the non-striker’s end in the most unfortunate ways by Dill during the 18th over of the first innings. However, he wasn’t all that bad with the ball and bowled a tidy spell of 1/25 while going at just around 6.25 RPO. He picked up a prize wicket of Henriques during the halfway mark of the first innings.

Dewald Brevis

The emerging South African batter produced an impressive knock of 57 off 41 balls, comprising four fours and three sixes. He helped MI New York to post a competitive score and eventually win the game.

Rashid Khan (MINY)

Khan was dismissed cheaply for 2 (5) in the last ball of the first innings by Saurabh Netravalkar after the left-arm quick managed to wrap him in front of the pads. He came on to bowl 4 overs and conceded only 28 runs but went wicketless.

Trent Boult (MINY)

Boult was brilliant once again with the ball returning impressive figures of 4/20 in four overs. He dismissed key players like Short, Phillips, Hosein, and Jansen.

Ehsan Adil (MINY)

Ehasan did not get to bat in the match. But his four overs yielded no wickets and cost him 32 runs while going at 8 RPO. In his entire spell, he conceded two fours and as many sixes.

Mukhtar Ahmed (WAF)

Ahmed scored a run-a-ball 19 which included a four and a six. He could not accelerate any further and was dismissed in the form of a run-out by Kenjige during the halfway stage of the second innings.

Glenn Phillips (WAF)

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Phillips played a very sedated innings of 20 (19) at a very modest strike rate of 105 which ultimately cost his side a victory in the eliminator. He could only smash 2 fours and was dismissed by Boult during the 15th over of the second innings.

Moises Henriques (WAF)

Moises bowled a solitary over which went for 13 without yielding any wickets. He could not get going with the bat either and was dismissed by Wiese for a paltry score of 2(3) during the 11th over of the second innings.

Akeal Hosein (WAF)

Hosein erred slightly on the expensive side going at 8 RPO but managed to pick up a key wicket of Shayan Jahangir during the 9th over. He got a few runs under his belt, scoring 11 (14) before being picked up by Boult during the penultimate over of the match.

Marco Jansen (WAF)

Image Credit:- The Times of India

Jansen had a very good day despite his side crashing out of the competition. He bowled 4 overs upfront and bowled with a tight economy rate of 3 RPO. He picked up 1 wicket in his entire spell and bowled 16 dots. And when the chips were down, he came into bat and played a blinder of a knock scoring 28 (18) which involved a four and three sixes.

Anrich Nortje (WAF)

Nortje had an off day with the ball as his four overs cost him 40 runs and did not yield any wickets. His bowling was quite wayward as the tall South African quickly conceded five fours, a six, and a wide in his entire spell. He came into bat in the second innings and scored an unbeaten 4 (6).

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have been excluded from this article