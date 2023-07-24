MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Match 13?

The 13th match of the 2023 MLC edition got underway on July 23 between MI New York and Washington Freedom. Church Street Park was the venue that hosted this crucial encounter. MI New York advanced further up the points table with a win in today’s fixture. While Washington still stays at the number two position despite suffering a defeat.

Batting first, Freedom got off to a powerful start courtesy of Andrie Gous and Matthew Short, but the slower bowlers from MINY put on the brakes and reduced them to 57/3 in the ninth over. However strong hitting from Glenn Phillips and Moises Henriques in the last five overs yielded 55 runs which took Washington to a reasonable score of 160.

Chasing 161, MINY got off to a rocketing start courtesy of Monank Patel (44 off 29) and Shayan Jahangir (29 off 21) who added 67 in just seven overs for the opening wicket. Washington Freedom looked lackluster on the field and with the ball. Anrich Nortje looked lethal while Akeal Hosein and Dane Piedt were tidy and took one apiece.

But the rest of the bowling unit received a tremendous hammering and it was pretty much a no-show with the ball for Freedom. Nicholas Pooran smashed 62* off 33 to seal the game for MINY with 27 balls to spare.

On that note, let's take a close look at how the international starts fared in the 13th match of the MLC edition.

Glenn Phillips (WAF)

Phillips played an innings of substance scoring 47 (35) at a strike rate of 134. His innings featured two fours and three sixes and was eventually dismissed by Pollard during the penultimate over of the second innings.

Moises Henriques (WAF)

Moises scored a few runs in today’s fixture but not at the pace he would have hoped. He scored 32 runs at a very slow strike rate of 106.6 and could amass only two boundaries. Besides, he was awfully expensive with the ball going at 16.6 RPO while returning wicketless.

Akeal Hosein (WAF)

Hosein just hit one solitary six and scored 8 (4) before getting castled by Boult. However, he was extremely tidy with the ball as his two overs only produced nine runs. He did manage to grab an important scalp of Monak Patel during the last ball of the 7th over. Only one boundary was conceded in his entire spell.

Marco Jansen (WAF)

Marco scored 8 (2) in the backend of the innings which included one six. However, he failed to produce any impact with the ball going at almost 10 RPO. In his three-over spell, he conceded three fours and a six while going wicketless.

Anrich Nortje (WAF)

Nortje was very tight with the ball conceding just 13 in his 3 overs at just a little over 4 RPO. He bowled 10 dots in his entire spell but failed to grab any wickets.

Nicholas Pooran (MINY)

Pooran played a breathtaking cameo of 62 (33) to power his side to an emphatic victory. Both he and Pollard added an unbeaten 53-run stand for the third wicket to flatten Washington. He scored at an exhilarating strike rate of 187.87 and was adjudged man of the match for his heroic efforts with the bat.

Kieron Pollard (MINY)

Pollard too was into the thick of things first with the ball and later on with the bat. He finished with figures of 2/33 which included prize wickets of Henriques and Phillips. And when it was his turn to bat, Pollard and Pooran decimated the Washington bowling attack. He scored an unbeaten 21 (10) which involved 1 four and 2 sixes.

Tim David (MINY)

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

David did not get a chance to bat or bowl but took a fine catch of Pollard’s bowling to effect the dismissal of Phillips.

David Wiese (MINY)

Wiese erred slightly on the higher side with the ball conceding 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.25 RPO. He conceded two fours and as many sixes a piece and three extras in the form of wides. However, he did manage to pick up a solitary wicket of Matthew Short. He did not get a chance to bat in this match.

Rashid Khan (MINY)

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Rashid did not get a chance to bat but proved to be highly economical with the ball. His 4 overs cost only 29 runs which included 10 dot balls. He only picked up one wicket in this game in the form of Andries Gous.

Trent Boult (MINY)

Boult proved to be expensive going at well over 10 RPO. He was taken to the cleaners initially and conceded six fours and a six in his spell. He did manage to pick up a solitary wicket of Akeal Hosein during the last over of the first innings.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have been excluded from this article