MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings, Match 5?

A scintillating battle during the 5th match of the 2023 MLC edition between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings on July 17 at Grand Prairie Ground in Dallas. The game commenced at 6 AM IST. The crowd was absolutely thrilled to see such a close finish to the game.

Opting to bat first, Freedom got off to a rollicking start as they got 30 in their first three overs. Gous departed early while Mukhtar Ahmed struggled at the crease but added 44 for the 2nd wicket with Matt Short.

Henriques and Short carried on and put on another 40-run stand but did not get the desired finish. Matt Short with 80 off 50 almost got the bulk of runs but the rest of the batting struggled and they scraped past the 160-run mark.

Some outstanding death bowling by Gerald Coetzee and Dwayne Bravo keeps Washington Freedom at 163 for 5 in their 20 overs. Coetzee was the pick of the Super Kings bowlers with 2 for 26 in his spell. Santner, Bravo, and Mohsin picked a wicket each and completed a professional effort with the ball.

Chasing 164 for the win, Super Kings got off to a horrific start and were reduced to 50 for 5 in the 9th over. Santner and Bravo did the rebuilding before Santner departed for 22 in the 14th over. Bravo (76* off 39) took the mantle in his own hands and smashed the Freedom bowlers all across the park.

Bravo played a sensational hand but unfortunately, TSK was unable to get over the winning line and succumbed to their first defeat of the tournament.

The second game of the day featured a rather one-sided affair between MI New York & Los Angeles Knight Riders. MI New York were in some trouble early on at the 12th over mark when they lost half their side for just 77. Tim David emerged as the hero as he rescued MI New York by playing some dazzling shots at the fag end of the innings. His outrageous knock of 48 (21) took his side to a defendable total of 155/8.

Los Angeles Knight Riders put up a disastrous show with the bat and lost too many wickets in heap which dismantled their momentum. As a result, they suffered a heavy defeat of 105 runs.

Glenn Phillips (WAF)

Phillips did not get going with the bat as he perished after making a paltry contribution of 6 (7). He was dismissed by Mohsin in the 12th over of the innings after failing to nail a low full toss to perfection.

Moises Henriques (WAF)

The skipper made a sizeable contribution with the bat but not at an electrifying pace. He scored 21 (24) at a strike rate of 87.5. He was eventually dismissed by Coetzee who bowled a peach of a delivery to trap him on the pads.

Marco Jansen (WAF)

Jansen played a minor role with the bat scoring 4 (3) while remaining not out in the end. His major contribution came with the ball as he picked up prize scalps of Conway and Savage. He finished with outstanding figures of 2/31 in his four overs.

Akel Hosein (WAF)

Hosein did not get a chance to bat but was brilliant with the ball. He returned figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.25 RPO which included two big wickets of Milind Kumar and Lahiru Milantha.

Dane Piedt (WAF)

Piedt didn’t get a chance to bat but delivered a fine spell with the ball. He finished with figures of 1/28 in his three overs. He gave away 6 dots and 3 sixes in his spell and also managed to get the wicket of David Miller.

Anrich Nortje (WAF)

It was a rare off day for Nortje who was taken to the cleaners today. He went wicketless and almost conceded at 11.5 RPO. In his 4 overs, he gave away 45 runs which includes 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Faf du Plessis (TSK)

The South African batting giant faltered with the bat today scoring 14 (15). His short innings featured only 2 boundaries. He fell during the last ball of the 4th over when he was dismissed by Netravalkar after skewing a length ball to long on for a simple catch.

Devon Conway (TSK)

There is nothing much to be said about Conway. After ending the first game on a high, Conway came crashing down as he was dismissed on a golden duck. Jansen was the man who castled him with an absolute snotter of a delivery during the 5th ball of the second innings.

David Miller (TSK)

David Miller in frame (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Texas Super Kings)

Miller got a decent start but was unable to go on to post a big score. He ended up scoring 14 (15) which included 1 four and 1 six. He was eventually rounded up by Piedt as he holed out to deep mid wicket.

Mitchell Santner (TSK)

Santner made a handy contribution with the bat scoring 22 (19) at a strike rate of 115.78 which involved two sixes. He was dismissed by Henriques during the 14th over while trying to up the ante. He also bowled a tidy spell of 1/32 in his four overs going at just around 8 RPO.

Gerald Coetzee (TSK)

Gerald Coetzee was outstanding with the ball picking up figures of 2/26 which involved prize wickets of Gous and Henriques during the early and later stages of the game. He bowled 12 dots and conceded 2 fours and a six in his 4-over spell.

Dwayne Bravo (TSK)

Bravo played a blinder of an innings scoring 76 (39) which nearly took his side to an emphatic victory. He played all around the park and was certainly a nightmare for Washington bowlers. He kept it tidy with the ball picking up figures of 1/28 in his four-over spell.

Rusty Theron (TSK)

The former South African pacer had an off day today bowling only two overs and conceding 27 runs. He went 13.5 RPO and was wicketless throughout the game. In his two overs he bowled three dots and conceded two fours and two sixes.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have not been featured in the article