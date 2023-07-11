MLC 2023: How to purchase tickets for Dallas matches?

A new T20 franchise tournament, Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 is launched in the United States, and kickstarts on July 14 in Dallas. This competition will last for over two weeks, with the final scheduled to take place on June 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. A total of six teams, representing six US cities will compete for the title.

The MLC 2023 will be played across two venues, namely, the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The first few games will be played in Dallas before the action shifts to Morrisville. Dallas will then host the playoff games.

The opening game of the MLC 2023 will see the Texas Super Kings lock horns against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. A total of 12 games will be played at this venue, including the four playoff games. The tickets for the games in Dallas are out now and the fans can visit the MLC website for more information.

The tickets are divided into three groups, namely, Platinum, Gold and Silver. The Platinum tickets are priced at $88. The price of tickets in the Gold category is $42 per person, whereas the price of a ticket in the Silver category is $24. The tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate and the fans will have to visit the MLC website to stand any chance of grabbing them.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for a group of 15 or more, you can directly contact [email protected] for further details. Also, if you are interested in a suite or club seats, then you can contact [email protected]

The Platinum tickets in sections 109-119 will give access to the air-conditioned Sports Bar and Grille. The gates will be opened 60 minutes prior to the start time of the match and parking for the fans is available at a price of $20.

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 Matches at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

July 13, Thursday – Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders (6 AM IST (14 July), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 14, Friday – MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns (2 AM IST (July 15), 3:30 PM Local Time)

July 14, Friday – Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom (6 AM IST (July 15), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 15, Saturday – San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas (6 AM IST (July 16), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 16, Sunday – Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom (2 AM IST (July 17), 3:30 PM Local Time)

July 16, Sunday – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York (6 AM IST (July 17), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 17, Monday – Texas Super Kings vs MI New York (6 AM IST (July 18), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 18, Tuesday – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns (6 AM IST (July 19), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 27, Thursday – Qualifier, TBC vs TBC (2 AM IST (July 28), 3:30 PM Local Time)

July 27, Thursday – Eliminator, TBC vs TBC (6 AM IST (July 28), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 28, Friday – Challenger, TBC vs TBC (6 AM IST (July 29), 7:30 PM Local Time)

July 30, Sunday – Final, TBC vs TBC (6 AM IST (July 31), 7:30 PM Local Time)

Poll : 0 votes