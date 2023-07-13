MLC 2023: How to purchase tickets for Morrisville matches?

The inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) will kick off on July 13 in the United States. The opening game of the tournament will see the Texas Super Kings square off against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The first eight games will be played in Dallas before the action shifts to Morrisville.

The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host all games of the Morrisville leg of the MLC 2023. The first game in Morrisville will be played on July 20 between Washington Freedom and the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The tickets for all seven games at Church Street Park are out and fans can visit the link www.majorleaguecricket.com to grab them.

The General Admission tickets start at $15. The tickets provide access to the venue but are not assigned to any seating location. Fans can claim a spot on the grass in front of the VIP section after grabbing a ticket. The permanent bleachers have been installed at the venue and the tickets here are priced at $30.

Fans can buy premium tickets for a group of 15 or more by visiting the link – [email protected] Fans will have to hurry up and buy tickets as they are getting sold out at a very fast rate.

The entire venue is fenced and the fans will have to buy tickets to enter it. Fans can’t miss out on an opportunity to watch the best players around the world take the field in the Morrisville leg of the MLC 2023.

Major League Cricket 2023 Matches at the Church Street Park, Morrisville

July 20, Thursday – Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders (3 AM IST (21 July), 5:30 PM Local Time)

July 21, Friday – Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings (3 AM IST (July 22), 5:30 PM Local Time)

July 22, Saturday – Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns (3 AM IST (July 23), 5:30 PM Local Time)

July 23, Sunday – Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas (11 PM IST, 1:30 PM Local Time)

July 23, Sunday – MI New York vs Washington Freedom (3 AM IST (July 24), 5:30 PM Local Time)

July 24, Monday – San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings (3 AM IST (July 25), 5:30 PM Local Time)

July 25, Tuesday – MI New York vs Seattle Orcas (3 AM IST (July 26), 5:30 PM Local Time)

