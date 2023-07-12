MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 is scheduled to take place in the USA from July 13th to 30th, 2023.

The Knight Riders Group-owned Los Angeles Knight Riders were introduced in 2020 as one of the six teams set to participate in the MLC 2023. Branded as the LA Knight Riders, the American professional T20 cricket team calls Los Angeles, California, its home.

During the draft held in March 2023, the LA Knight Riders made their final pick and secured USA’s Ali Khan as their first draft selection. They further bolstered their squad by acquiring skilled players like Unmukt Chand, Corné Dry, and Saif Badar.

In June, they revealed their complete squad, featuring renowned international stars, Sunil Narine, who also serves as the team's captain, and his compatriot Andre Russell. To reinforce their lineup, the team made noteworthy international signings, including Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, England's Jason Roy, and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw. Additionally, the dynamic duo from New Zealand, Martin Guptill, and Lockie Ferguson, were also signed.

The LA Knight Riders further built a well-rounded squad by including domestic talents like Ali Sheikh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, and Corne Dry.

Given their strong roster, Knight Riders are viewed as a potential contender with a likelihood of booking a seat in the playoffs of MLC 2023.

MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Sunil Narine (c) (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Jason Roy (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Adam Zampa (Australia), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Drafted Players: Ali Khan, Ali Sheikh, Bhaskar Yadram, Corne Dry, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand

