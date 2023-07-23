MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Russell and Mohammad Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

Washington Freedom faced off against San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023 on July 23 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. It turned out to be a low-scoring game that Washington Freedom easily won, thanks to the heroics of Saurabh Netravalkar. There was no real intent shown by the Unicorns batters as they slipped to their second defeat of the season.

Netravelkar hogged the limelight today by becoming the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul in this tournament. His match-winning spell of 6/9 helped Washington defend a low total successfully. Washington had earlier seemed to not have enough runs on the board and finished with a below-par score of 133.

Apart from Gous, Moises Henriques, and Pienaar, the rest of the batting lineup floundered badly.

It was a struggle throughout the innings as Haris Rauf ran riot, picked up three crucial wickets, and was miserly in a brilliant bowling spell. Marcus Stoinis was on top of his game and didn't release the pressure at all.

Liam Plunkett enjoyed bowling on this surface as well, picking up two wickets and conceding 24 runs in his four overs.

However, what awaited San Francisco Unicorns in the second innings was bowling carnage from Netravalkar. He ran through the batting lineup and never allowed the Unicorns batters to find their feet.

He, along with Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen, dismissed almost half the side with just 31 runs on the board. Corey Anderson tried to wage a lone battle, but that went in vain as Washington Freedom completed a resounding victory by a margin of 30 runs.

MLC 2023 Most Runs List: Corey Anderson moves to the top spot

Corey Anderson toppled Andre Russell from the top spot in the Most Runs list. He scored a run-a-ball 34 to get past the Jamaican all-rounder. The Kiwi all-rounder has accumulated 176 runs in 4 innings, averaging 58.67 while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 151.72.

Russell goes down to the second position with 169 runs under his belt. The Caribbean giant has a lethal average and strike rate of 84.5 and 164.08, respectively. So far in this tournament, Russell has smashed 2 half-centuries.

Dwayne Bravo has retained the third position in the runs chart. The West Indian veteran has amassed 136 runs in 4 innings, averaging nearly 68. His 76* is his best score so far in this tournament.

Matthew Short surpasses Devon Conway to claim the fourth spot in the runs chart. He has scored 130 runs in 4 matches at a stunning average of 32.5, while his score of 80 remains his best score of the tournament.

Conway slips to the fifth position with 129 runs under his belt, averaging 43 while having a strike rate of 138. He has so far scored two fifties in this tournament, which includes his individual best score of 74.

MLC 2023 most wickets list: Mohammed Mohsin continues to stay on top of the wickets list

Mohammed Mohsin holds on to his position at the top despite Netravalkar’s heroics with the ball. As of now, he currently has 8 wickets in this tournament, which includes one 4-wicket haul - 4/8. Besides, he has a robust average and economy rate of 14.63 and 8.36 RPO, respectively.

Saurabh Netravalkar has made a surprise entry to the top of the wickets column with ground-breaking figures of 6/9 against the San Francisco Unicorns. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 8 wickets under his name, averaging just 11.13.

Wayne Parnell goes past Adam Zampa to claim the third spot in the wickets column. In three matches, he has grabbed seven wickets at an astounding average and strike rate of 14.29 and 9.43, respectively.

Zampa plummets to the fourth spot in the wickets table. He has picked up seven wickets, averaging 18.71 at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 12.86. His 3/41 are currently his best figures in the tournament.

Trent Boult now finds himself in the fifth position in the wickets column. He has acquired 6 wickets so far at a stunning average of 12.83 while maintaining a highly impressive economy rate of 7.11 RPO.