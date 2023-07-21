MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Russell and Mohammad Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 9

Los Angeles Knight Riders took on Washington Freedom in the 9th match of the 2023 MLC edition at Church Street Park in Morrisville. This was a do-or-die contest for Los Angeles Knight Riders who were desperately looking to stay in the hunt. But unfortunately for them, they ended up on the losing side despite having sufficient runs on the board.

It was overall a good outing for Washington Freedom who claimed their second win of the tournament to leap forward in the points table.

They made a solid start with the ball as they left the Knight Riders reeling at 68-4 at the halfway stage. But Andre Russell saved the day for the Knight Riders scoring a blistering knock of 70* (37) to lift his side to a competitive first-innings score of 175.

Despite finishing on a high, Los Angeles Knight Riders were not able to deliver with the same intensity with the ball. They conceded a colossal number of runs at an astronomical rate during the middle overs which allowed Washington to build momentum.

Andries Gous went ballistic scoring 40 (15) at a scintillating strike rate of 266.6. He along with Matthew Short added 68 runs for the first wicket in the space of 32 balls.

Moises Henriques and Obus Pienaar stayed unbeaten in the end to apply the finishing touches which got Washington comfortably over the line by six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Andre Russell takes the top spot and displaces Corey Anderson

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Los Angeles Knight Riders)

Andre Russell has skyrocketed to the top of the runs table after notching up an explosive knock of 70* (37). He has amassed 169 runs in four games at a stunning average and strike rate of 84.5 and 164.08 respectively. Russell has smashed two half-century scores so far in this competition.

Corey Anderson slips to the second position in the runs chart. The former New Zealand all-rounder has 142 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 71. Meanwhile, his strike rate is at a phenomenal high of 173.17, and has the best individual score of 91*.

Devon Conway moves further down to the third position. He currently has 129 runs under his belt averaging 43 while having a strike rate of 138. He has so far scored two fifties in this tournament which includes his individual best score of 74.

Matthew Short has overtaken Tim David after scoring a well-compiled 43 (35) to claim the fourth spot in the runs chart. He has now accumulated 125 runs in three games at an average of 41.67.

Tim David finds himself in the 5th position pretty much at par with Short. He has piled up 125 runs in three matches at a remarkable average of 41.3 and has the best individual score of 53*.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Mohammed Mohsin to stay on top of the wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 9

Despite a lot of cricketing action off late, Mohammed Mohsin maintains his position at the top. He currently has seven wickets in this tournament which includes one four-wicket haul, averages 10.29, and has a robust economy rate of around 6.55 RPO.

Zampa has overtaken Rabada and Boult and has acquired the second position in the wickets table. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 18.71 at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 12.86. His 3/41 are currently his best figures in the tournament.

Ali Khan has also gone past Rabada and Boult to claim the third spot in the wickets chart. He now has six wickets to his name averaging 27.83 while his economy rate is on the higher side amounting to 11.26 RPO.

Kagiso Rabada has slipped to the fourth spot with six wickets under his belt. He currently averages 13 and has the best figures of 2/16 so far in this tournament.

Trent Boult plummets to the fifth spot and averages 12.83 with the ball. He has so far taken six at an impressive strike rate of 10.83. Besides, his 2/10 remain his best figures so far in the tournament.