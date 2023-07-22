MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Russell and Mohammad Mohsin on top – Updated after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas, Match 10

Seattle Orcas took on Texas Super Kings in a rather one-sided MLC affair on July 22 at Church Street Park in Morrisville. Seattle continue their winning streak after attaining three back-to-back victories. The Orcas have now firmly cemented their position at the top.

It was a forgettable day for the Texas Super Kings who went down virtually without a fight. Their dismal show with the bat led to the downfall as they could only post a below-par total of 127. Parnell’s 5-wicket haul completed shattered the Texas batting lineup which restricted them well short of their required target.

Seattle Orcas made a mockery of the target by chasing it down with 24 balls to spare. The team only lost two wickets in their entire innings. Quinton de Kock (53 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (42 off 21) set the tone as they crushed Texas bowlers to cruise comfortably towards their target by 8 wickets.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Andre Russell retains the top spot

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Los Angeles Knight Riders)

Andre Russell remains at the top of the MLC batting charts with 169 runs under his belt. The Carribean southpaw has a lethal average and strike rate of 84.5 and 164.08 respectively. So far in this tournament, Russell has smashed 2 half-century scores.

Corey Anderson retains the second position in the runs chart. The former New Zealand all-rounder has 142 runs in 3 innings at an impressive average of 71. Meanwhile, his strike rate is at a phenomenal high of 173.17, and currently has the best individual score of 91*.

Dwayne Bravo has overtaken Devon Conway by acquiring the third position in the runs chart. He now has 136 runs in 4 innings averaging nearly 68. His 76* is still his best score so far in this tournament.

Devon Conway slips to the fourth position with 129 runs under his belt averaging 43 while having a strike rate of 138. He has so far scored two fifties in this tournament which includes his individual best score of 74.

Matthew Short finds himself in the fifth position with 125 runs to his name. He has a formidable strike rate of 142.05 and averages 41.67.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Mohammed Mohsin continues to stay on top of the wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 10

Mohammed Mohsin retains his position at the top of the MLC bowling charts. He has claimed 8 wickets in this tournament so far, which includes one 4-wicket haul of 4/8. Besides he has a robust average and economy rate of 14.63 and 8.36 RPO respectively.

Zampa still holds the second position in the wickets table. He has picked up 7 wickets at an astounding average of 18.71 at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 12.86. His 3/41 are currently his best figures in the tournament.

Wayne Parnell goes past Ali Khan to claim the third spot in the wickets chart. He bagged a brilliant 5-wicket haul in today’s game which handed Seattle a handsome victory. He is the only bowler so far to take a 5-fer in this tournament. He currently holds 7 wickets to his name and averages 14.29 wth the ball.

Ali Khan plummets to the fourth position in the wickets column and now has 6 wickets to his name averaging 27.83 while his economy rate is on the higher side amounting to 11.26 RPO.

Kagiso Rabada goes to the fifth spot with 6 wickets under his belt. He currently averages 13 and has the best figures of 2/16 while having a highly impressive economy rate of 7.09 RPO.