MLC 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Corey Anderson and Cameron Gannon lead the charts – Updated after Day 3

The third day of the 2023 MLC edition featured the fourth game of the tournament between the Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Ground in Dallas.

Seattle Orcas made an explosive start with the bat. Heinrich Klaasen went all guns blazing right from the get-go. He was well supported by Nauman Anwar and Shehan Jayasuriya who notched up impressive scores of 30 (21) and 33 (27) respectively. Despite losing Quinton de Kock early on in the innings, Seattle were firmly under control and cruising along at 127/3 after 15 overs.

Klaasen made a well-compiled 53 (31) which involved four fours and three sixes. Shimron Hetmyer also added some impetus into the Seattle innings scoring 36* off 30. They eventually ended their first innings score with a very formidable total of 177/4. Liam Plunkett was the pick of the bowlers picking 2/36 while going at 9 RPO. Haris Rauf and Corey Anderson picked up a wicket each but erred slightly on the expensive side going at around 10 RPO.

In reply, Matthew Wade and Finn Allen teed off in the initial overs as they powered Seattle to 67 inside six overs. Shehan Jayasuriya provided the first breakthrough in the form of a runout. The hero from the last game, Imad Wasim was the man to dismiss the dangerous Wade for 28.

Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch added 29 runs for the third wicket at a very slow rate which further pushed the required run rate up. Wasim got the better of Stoinis as a tossed-up delivery deceived him. He went after it and holed out to long on for a labored 15 (20). Finch was the next one to go back into the hut after being dismissed by Harmeet Singh the following over for 14 (16).

With the required rate climbing up with every passing delivery, Corey Anderson too succumbed under pressure. He was dismissed by Cameron Gannon on 12. Although Shadab Khan did well to score 37 off 23, Orcas were all-out for 142 and lost by 35 runs.

Wasim, Cameron Gannon, and Andrew Tye shared eight wickets between them and kept the run flow pretty much under control.

2023 MLC Most Runs List - Corey Anderson retains the top spot

Following the conclusion of today’s game, Corey Anderson stays on top with a robust average of 103. He possesses a scintillating strike rate of 166.13 with the highest score of 91*.

Shadab Khan holds onto the second position in the runs chart with 98 runs to his name. He currently has a strike rate of well over 184.91 averaging approximately around 49.

Nauman Anwar sails past David Miller and claims the No.3 spot with 78 runs to his name. Miller has amassed 61 runs at a strike rate of 145.24.

2023 MLC Most Wickets List - Cameron Gannon topples Mohammad Mohsin from the top

Most Wickets list after Day 3

Cameron Gannon picked up a brilliant 4/23 to race past Mohammed Mohsin. He is now the highest wicket-taker averaging 11.4. Mohsin has moved to the second position in the wickets column. He has three wickets and an unbelievably low economy rate of 2.67 RPO.

Liam Plunkett has surged forward and claimed the third spot with four wickets to his name. He currently averages 16.5 and has the best figures of 2/3 so far in this tournament.

Harmeet Singh has retained the fourth spot with three scalps at an average of 16.5. Imad Wasim trails behind Harmeet Singh with three wickets to his name averaging 14.33.