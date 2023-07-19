MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Corey Anderson and Mohammad Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 8

The 8th match of the inaugural MLC edition got underway on July 19 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. The match featured an epic clash between Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Franciso Unicorns that turned out to be a high-scoring thriller.

SFU put up a huge total of 212/7 on the board. It all started at the top by Matt Wade who went ballistic in the powerplay. He was severe on anything in his zone and put them away over and into the fence. 75 runs came off the powerplay and there was no stopping post that too.

Stoinis came out and belted an 18-ball 37 and then Corey Anderson took over. The former Kiwi played to his strengths as he heaved and muscled his way to a 20-ball 39. Things got worse for LAKR when Russell went off the field after getting hit for two sixes. Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with a three-fer but Spencer Johnson impressed the most with his pace and bounce off the deck. The rest were taken for plenty with Ali Khan having a forgettable outing.

In reply, Los Angeles started off strongly as Roy blasted his way to 45 before being castled by Haris Rauf. They managed to score 60 runs in the first 6 overs and managed to keep up with the required run rate for the most part before the halfway mark.

But they were jolted badly when they lost Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra, and Rilee Rossouw in quick succession reducing them to 116-5 in 13.1 overs. Andre Russell tried to take the game deep but the required run rate was way out of Knight Riders’s control at this point. Eventually, Los Angeles Knight Riders once again ended up on the losing side after suffering their 3rd defeat in a row.

MLC 2023 most runs list

Tim David in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/MI New York)

Following the conclusion of today’s game, Devon Conway is displaced from the top by Corey Anderson. The former New Zealand all-rounder has 142 runs in 3 innings at a stunning average of 71. Meanwhile, his strike rate is at a phenomenal high of 173.17.

Devon Conway has lost his top spot and has moved to the second position. He currently has 129 runs under his belt averaging 43 while having a strike rate of 138. He has so far scored two fifties in this tournament.

Tim David further slips down to the third spot in the runs chart. He has scored 125 runs in 3 innings averaging nearly 41 with an explosive strike rate of over 183.82. Till now, he has scored only one half-century in this competition.

Matthew Wade has made some gains following today's game and has moved to the 4th spot. He scored a swashbuckling knock of 78 (41) to blow Knight Riders away in the first half of the game. He now has 111 runs at an average of 37 while possessing a lethal strike rate of 176.19.

Shadab Khan is down at number five with 107 runs under his belt. He currently has a strike rate of well over 165 while averaging approximately around 35.

MLC 2023 most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 8

Mohammad Mohsin maintains his position at the top. He currently holds seven wickets in this tournament, averages 10.29, and has a robust economy rate of around 6.5 RPO.

Kagiso Rabada holds onto the second spot with six wickets to his name. He currently averages 13 and has the best figures of 2/16 so far in this tournament.

Trent Boult is the third-best bowler to feature in the wickets list with six wickets under his belt. His 2/10 remain his best figures so far in the tournament while his average stands at an impressive low of 12.83.

Zampa has moved to the fourth spot after picking 3/41 in today’s game against the Unicorns. He now has six wickets to his name and averages 15.83 with the ball.

Ali Khan was quite expensive today with the ball but finds himself ranked 5th in the wickets column. While his economy rate is in shambles which is well over 11 RPO, the Pakistan-born speedster has five wickets to his name and averages 25.8.