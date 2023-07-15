MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Corey Anderson replaces David Miller in highest-run getters list – Updated after Match 3

The second day of the 2023 MLC edition featured a double-dekker clash between San Francisco Unicorns & MI New York and Washington Freedom & Seattle Orcas respectively. Both games were played at the iconic Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas.

The first game of the day turned out to b a massive run festival. San Francisco Unicorns blasted their way to a monstrous first innings score of 215-5. Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan played a blinder on innings notching up swashbuckling scores of 91* (52) and 61 (30) respectively. With a few lusty blows from Tajinder Singh (18*), San Francisco ended their first innings on a high.

MI New York got off to a precarious start losing two wickets in quick succession. However, Dewald Brevis (32)and Nicholas Pooran (40) took control of the situation and added a 51-run stand but the scoring rate was below par. Pollard (48) came in after the dismissal of Brevis and added the much-needed momentum to the innings. He and Pooran threatened for a while but Plunkett removed both the batters and got Unicorns back in command.

Tim David played a valiant knock of 53* off 28 but it came a little too late for his side. Unicorns held their nerve against the big hitters and got over the line by 22 runs.

The second game of the day turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, which kept everyone on the edge of their seats till the last ball was bowled. Washington Freedom failed to get off to a rollicking start and ended up with a below-par total of 144.

Their top order faltered badly however, their middle order featuring the likes of Moises Henriques and Akeal Hosein saved the day. The duo added some useful runs in the backend of the innings to lift Washington to a score of 144.

Wayne Parnell and Harmeet Singh were impressive with the ball picking up four wickets in total whilst going at just around 8 RPO. Imad was very economical with the ball too conceding at just 4.75 RPO while picking up a wicket.

Seattle did experience a scare initially, but Wasim and Nauman Anwar stitched a magnificent 53-run stand for the fourth wicket to see his side home. Wasim, then, played a brilliant knock with the bat as well scoring a well-calculated 43* (38), steering his side to an emphatic five-wicket victory.

MLC 2023 Most Runs List: Corey Anderson moves to the 1st place

Corey Anderson replaces David Miller in highest-run getters list Mohammed Mohsin is still on top

After today’s action, David Miller is dethroned from the top and replaced by Corey Anderson. The former New Zealand all-rounder is the highest run-getter of the 2023 MLC edition with 91 runs under his belt. His strike rate is at an astronomical high of 175 with four fours and seven sixes to his name.

Shadab Khan rises to the top claiming the second position in the runs chart after his explosive knock of 61 (30).

David Miller slips to the number three spot with 61 runs to his name. Andre Russell and Devon Conway are lagging at number fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Both the batters average 55 apiece and have a strike rate of nearly 150.

MLC 2023 Most Wickets List: Mohammed Mohsin is still on top

Mohammad Mohsin leads the MLC 2023 bowling charts

Mohammed Mohsin stays at the top with three wickets to his name. He stunned us all on the opening day with figures of 3/8 which came at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 2.67 RPO. Ali Khan retains the second spot on the list averaging 20 with figures of 2/40 on day one. He slightly erred on the expensive side today, but as the tournament rages on he is likely to improve those numbers.

Wayne Parnell surpasses Gerald Coetzee to take over the third rank in the wickets column. He has picked up 2/40 today and averages 20 while having a strike rate of 12. Gerald Coetzee and Lockie Ferguson trail further behind averaging 11 and 11.5, respectively.