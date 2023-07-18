MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Devon Conway and Mohammad Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 7

The 7th match of the inaugural MLC edition unfolded on July 18 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. The match featured an epic clash between Texas Super Kings and MI New York who were ready to grind hard till the last minute.

After choosing to bat first, Texas Super Kings got off to a decent start. Conway started off brilliantly with the bat scoring a sensational 74 (55) which featured eight fours and one six. Despite losing two early wickets, he batted well with Miller to navigate through the turbulent middle period.

The duo put on a 64-run stand for the fourth wicket which added some impetus into the Texas innings. Mitchell Santner played a lightning cameo of 27 (13) to lift his side past the 150-run mark. Unfortunately, a constant flurry of wickets restricted them to just 154. Bowling at the death was pretty immaculate, to say the least.

MI New York kept the scoring rate in check despite not taking too many wickets during the middle overs. Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada bowled magnificent spells of 2/29 and 2/30 along with the skipper Pollard who bowled a tidy spell of 1/17 in three overs.

MI New York made a modest start to their innings scoring 68 in the first 10 overs with the loss of two wickets. Daniel Sams and Rusty Theron bowled remarkably well with the new ball conceding very few runs at around 3.0 RPO. Things gradually started slipping away when Nicholas Pooran was run out on 19 by Devon Conway.

They slipped further and further as Zia and Mohsin got into the act and picked up a cluster of wickets to expose the fragile middle order. With the required rate soaring with every passing ball, MI New York lost their way and eventually lost the game by 17 runs. Shayan Jahangir top scored scoring a labored 41 (38) at a strike rate of 107.

Texas bowlers did a commendable job by restricting New York to just 137. Theron and Zia bowled brilliantly with the new ball and provided early breakthroughs. Daniel Sams was brilliant in the death as he didn’t allow Tim David to tee off and conceded only three runs while picking up two wickets.

MLC 2023 Most Runs List: Devon Conway moves to the top

Devon Conway moves to the top

Following the conclusion of today’s game, Devon Conway moves to the top and displaces Corey Anderson. He now has 129 runs in three games averaging 43 while having a strike rate of 138. He has so far scored two fifties in this tournament.

Tim David has leaped forward and claimed the second spot in the runs chart. He now has 125 runs to his name averaging nearly 41 with an explosive strike rate of over 180. Till now, he as scored only one half-century in this competition.

Corey Anderson has moved down to the number third position with 103 runs to his name. He averages 103 and possesses a monstrous strike rate of 166.13 He has registered his best score of 91* in this competition.

Shadab Khan slips to the fourth spot in the runs chart with 98 runs under his belt. He currently has a strike rate of well over 184.91 while averaging approximately around 49.

Dwane Bravo is currently placed 5th in the runs table averaging 97. He has a jaw-dropping strike rate of 197.96 and registered his best score of 91* in this competition.

MLC 2023 Most Wickets List: Mohammed Mohsin stays on top

Mohammed Mohsin stays on top

Mohammed Mohsin solidifies his position at the top. He currently has seven wickets in his kitty in this tournament and averages 10.29 and has a robust economy rate of just around 6.5 RPO.

Kagiso Rabada has overtaken Cameron Gannon and has surged forward to claim the second spot with six wickets to his name. He currently averages 13 and has the best figures of 2/16 so far in this tournament.

Trent Boult has made an appearance in the top three and currently sits at the third spot in the wickets chart. His 2/10 remains his best figure so far in the tournament while his average stands at an impressive low of 12.83.

Cameron Gannon plummets to the fourth spot with five wickets under his belt. He averages 11.4 and maintains an impressive economy rate of 7.28 RPO.