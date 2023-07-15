MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 is slated to be held in the United States of America from July 13th to July 30th, 2023.

The GMR Group, who co-owns the Delhi Capitals brings Seattle Orcas to compete with five other teams in the Major Cricket League 2023. Wayne Parnell will lead the side in this first edition while Pravin Amre will coach with batting coach Ross Taylor and bowling Johan Botha. The Seattle Orcas will enter MLC 2023 with a well-rounded and competitive squad with a combination of talented domestic players and promising overseas signings.

Harmeet Singh was chosen as the Seattle Orcas' first draft pick during the inaugural MLC domestic draft. The team further strengthened its domestic lineup by selecting players like Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, and Shubham Ranjane in subsequent rounds.

In terms of overseas signings, the Orcas made notable additions by securing Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and the dynamic South African wicketkeeper opener Quinton de Kock. Additionally, direct signings for the team included Dasun Shanaka, and the in-form wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, who had a great campaign in IPL 2023.

The Orcas continued to enhance their squad with the announcements of Andrew Tye, Sikandar Raza, and Izharulhaq Naveed as additional direct signings, further bolstering their lineup.

With a South African-studded lineup and experienced coaches, the Orcas aim to maximize their potential and deliver a competitive performance in the tournament. Their depth in both batting and bowling, as well as the experience brought by their international signings, positions them as a team to watch out for.

MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Wayne Parnell (C) (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa), Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Andrew Tye (Australia), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Angelo Perera (Sri Lanka).

Drafted Players: Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp, Hayden Walsh Jr, Nisarg Patel