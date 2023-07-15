MLC 2023: Washington Freedom complete player list in Major League Cricket 2023

The United States of America will host the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 which is scheduled from July 13 to July 30, 2023.

The Washington Freedom, representing Washington, has been announced as one of the six inaugural franchises to compete in MLC in 2023. Moises Henriques, the experienced Australian all-rounder will captain the side under the guidance of head coach Greg Shipperd and bowling coach Dale Steyn.

The Washington Freedom secured Andries Gous as their first draft pick in the inaugural domestic draft of the Major League Cricket. They further polished their squad by directly signing Sri Lanka's magical leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje during the draft.

While Joshua Phillippe will handle the Freedom’s glove work, the USA-studded batting lineup will feature Mukhtar Ahmed, Sujith Gowda, Obus Pienaar, and Saad Ali. To bring balance and experience to the batting order, the team has enlisted the services of Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Phillips, Australia's Ben Dwarshuis, and Akeal Hosein.

The Dale Steyn-coached bowling side will be headed by Anrich Nortje, supported by his national teammate Marco Jansen, New Zealand's Adam Milne, and Saurabh Netravalkar. Unfortunately, Hasaranga was unable to secure a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board to participate in the tournament. As a result, Australia's talented wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha will step in as his replacement in the Washington Freedom team.

With a mix of domestic and international talents, the Washington Freedom aim to establish themselves as a competitive force in Major League Cricket. While their batting order may have some relative inexperience, their strong bowling lineup and balanced squad composition present an exciting opportunity for success in the tournament.

MLC 2023: Washington Freedom Players List for Major League Cricket 2023

Overseas Players: Moises Henriques (c) (Australia), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Josh Philippe (Australia), Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Drafted Players: Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Usman Rafiq, Tanveer Sangha