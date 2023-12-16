MLC's second season set to begin from July 4, 2024 

The second edition of the United States-based Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin from July 4, 2024, which also marks the nation's independence day. The update schedule and fixtures of the tournament is expected to released in early 2024.

All six teams from the inaugural edition are set to feature for the second time running. The 2024 edition might also feature an expansion in terms of venues, with the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas to retain its hosting rights.

The USA will use three venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in June. The nation will co-host the event with the West Indies. Apart from the three venues to be used for the ICC event, the nation has other grounds as well, which could come into use.

One such stadium is the Morrisville Cricket Ground in North Carolina which hosted the second half of the league stage during the 2023 edition.

“The tremendous success of the inaugural Major League Cricket season provides a perfect platform to propel American cricket to even greater heights in 2024,” said Justin Geale, Tournament Director, Major League Cricket. “We expect to see even more world class players taking part in season two of Major League Cricket, creating an incredible summer for the sport in America along with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

The inaugural edition of the competition was a huge success, expanding the sport's reach in the USA.

MI New York are the defending MLC Champions

Nicholas Pooran put in a performance for the ages to guide the MI New York to the inaugural MLC title, with a win over the Seattle Orcas. The franchise made history by winning three successive matches in the playoffs (Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final) to claim the title.

Pooran also finished as the tournament's leading run-getter while his teammate Trent Boult emerged as the leading wicket-taker as well.

The tournament featured several local talents as well and it has set a nice foundation for the sport to thrive in the years to come. MLC 2024 taking place right after the 2024 T20 World Cup will also make things a lot exciting.

Who will win the second edition of the MLC? Let us know what you think.