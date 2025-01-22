Mohammad Amir brings out the 'Pushpa' celebration after dismissing Rohan Mustafa in ILT20 2025 [Watch]

Desert Vipers bowler Mohammad Amir showcased the iconic ‘Pushpa’ celebration after dismissing Rohan Mustafa of Sharjah Warriors in the 15th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025. The game was held on Wednesday, January 22, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Amir delivered a full-length ball which was shaping towards the pads on the final delivery of the third over of Warriors' innings. Mustafa attempted to flick it towards the leg side, but was early into the shot. The left-handed batter got a leading edge that lobbed towards mid-off, where Sam Curran took a simple catch.

Following the dismissal, Amir celebrated by performing the iconic 'Thaggede le' step from the movie Pushpa 2.

Here’s a video of the moment:

The Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mohammad Amir was outstanding, dismissing Johnson Charles (4) and Avishka Fernando (0) in the opening over. The 32-year-old then removed Rohan Mustafa for just two in his second over, leaving Sharjah Warriorz reeling at 15/3 after three overs.

In the following over, David Payne dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore for nine runs. Luke Wells (11) and Tim Seifert (9) also fell cheaply. Ashton Agar (1) and Harmeet Singh (11) failed to make an impact as well. Although Jason Roy fought hard, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 34 balls, Sharjah were bowled out for just 91 runs in 19.1 overs.

Amir was the standout bowler for the Vipers, taking four wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three.

Fakhar Zaman guides Desert Vipers to comfortable 10-wicket win in ILT20 2025 encounter

Chasing a modest target of 92, Desert Vipers openers Fakhar Zaman and Alex Hales came out aggressively, scoring 14 runs off the first over from Tim Southee. Fakhar upped the tempo as the pair added 50 runs in just six overs. The Pakistani batter brought up his fifty off 30 balls.

Fakhar finished the ILT20 game in style, hitting back-to-back sixes, as the Vipers sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory with 60 balls to spare. Fakhar remained unbeaten on 71 off 39 balls, striking seven boundaries and four sixes, while Hales ended on 23* off 21 balls.

