"Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back" - PCB chairman Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has opened the door for Mohammad Amir's return to the national side. Sethi believes a player must be allowed to play if they have previously committed an offense and done their time.

The left-arm pacer retired from international cricket in December of 2020, accusing the board of 'mental torture'. The 30-year-old revealed that he was taunted about his involvement in the spot-fixing controversy, while Waqar Younis had expressed dissatisfaction with his workload.

The fast bowler admitted that only Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi had truly invested in him.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Monday, Sethi stated that while he takes spot-fixing and match-fixing issues seriously, it won't prevent a player from returning after serving their punishment. He said:

"Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty.

"Mohammad Amir thinks he is not dealt fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja."

Sethi went on to state that his perspective is completely opposite to that of Ramiz Raja. He continued:

"Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again. This is not my view! I believe someone who has paid the penalty should be allowed to make a comeback for Pakistan."

Last month, veteran paceman Wahab Riaz had also hinted at his fellow countryman's return to the national side again. A few reports speculated that the pacer would return after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from the management team in 2021. However, this did not come to fruition.

Mohammad Amir to return for Karachi Kings in PSL 2023

Mohammad Amir. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite his international retirement, Amir continues to ply his trade for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will return for the eighth edition under new captain Imad Wasim. In 59 PSL games, he has taken 54 scalps at 29.59.

The seventh edition saw the left-arm pacer ruled out of the tournament without playing a game due to a back injury. Karachi Kings had a forgettable season as well, winning only one game out of ten.

The eighth edition of the PSL will start on February 13, with the Lahore Qalandars facing the Multan Sultans in Multan.

