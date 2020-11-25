Mohammad Amir feels bowling to Babar Azam is more difficult than Virat Kohli 

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has dominated bowlers in all formats and earned the nickname 'King Kohli.' Pakistan's new skipper Babar Azam has played the same way in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, tormenting bowlers across the world.

The Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate has become quite interesting, and Azam's compatriot Mohammad Amir gave his views on the same during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

The left-arm quick has bowled to both batsmen, and felt that Babar's stance made it much more challenging to bowl against him.

"If you compare Babar with Kohli, I find it difficult bowling to Babar because of his stance because if I take the ball away from him he plays the drive [through off-side] and if I bring the ball back in, he flicks it [through on-side]," Mohammad Amir explained.

Babar Azam-Virat Kohli debate gaining steam?

Babar Azam is still only five years old in international cricket, but many consider him one of the best batters in the world already. The right-handed batsman has an average of over 50 in ODIs and T20Is, and is present in the Top 5 of the ICC Rankings for batsmen in all formats.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis had recently lauded the Pakistan captain's progress. However, Azam has made it crystal clear that he is still far from matching Virat Kohli, and did not wish to be compared to the Indian captain.

Many current cricketers, including Ravichandran Ashwin, have praised the rising star from Pakistan. In an interaction with Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner labeled Babar Azam as a 'million-dollar player.'

Recently, the 26-year-old won the Man of the Tournament award in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.