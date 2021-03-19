Mohammad Amir picks the 3 toughest batsmen he came up against

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir recently picked the three toughest batsmen he came up against in his international career. The left-arm seamer chose Shane Watson, Jonathan Trott, and Steve Smith as the batsmen who troubled him the most.

The controversial fast bowler announced his retirement from international cricket in December, claiming he was "mentally tortured" by the coaching staff, which included the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Amir described how he struggled against Shane Watson, Jonathan Trott, and Steve Smith.

"Shane Watson used to trouble me during the early part of my career in 2009. He was at his peak at that time. He used to hit me all around the park. Even though I got him out several times, I used to find him difficult. In Tests, it used to be Jonathan Trott as I couldn’t figure out where to bowl him. In recent days, I find it difficult to bowl to Steven Smith because of his awkward technique," the 28-year-old said.

Mohammad Amir continues to play franchise cricket and is part of the Karachi Kings in the PSL. The pacer picked up four wickets in five games this season before the PSL was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble.

"I like Trent Boult a lot" - Mohammad Amir

Trent Boult

The 28-year-old also opened up on some of the fast bowlers he likes watching from the modern era. Mohammad Amir indicated that fellow left-arm seamer Trent Boult is his favorite bowler.

"First would be [Trent] Boult. I like him a lot. The second would be [Jasprit] Bumrah, as he keeps performing in all three formats. Mitchell Starc would also be among the best. [Kagiso] Rabada is also good,” Amir said.

Further in the interaction, Mohammad Amir made it clear that he had no intention of unretiring despite being in prime health.

The pacer scalped 259 wickets in international cricket across various formats for Pakistan before calling it quits.

