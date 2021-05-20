Mohammad Amir reveals the batsman he finds it most difficult to bowl to 

An on-song Mohammad Amir is regarded as one of the most fearsome bowlers in cricket. The fast bowler has gotten the better of many batsmen in international and franchise cricket, but Mohammed Amir admits he finds it toughest to bowl to Steve Smith.

Steve Smith once claimed Mohammad Amir was the most skillful bowler he had ever faced. In an interview with Cricwick, Mohammad Amir revealed why he feels Steve Smith is the toughest batsman to bowl to.

“I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith. Because his technique is very difficult. He stands in such an angle that you don’t understand where to bowl to him,” Amir claimed.

Question: Who have you found to be the toughest batsmen to dismiss?



Mohammad Amir: In the past I would say it was Jonathan Trott. From the current batsmen, it is Steven Smith due to his solid technique#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 25, 2020

Widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, Steve Smith’s record speaks for itself. His unconventional batting technique has been the hallmark of his success, and Mohammad Amir explained how Steve Smith’s technique is what makes him stand out.

“If you bowl an outswinger, he raises the bat and leaves it. If you bowl on the pads, his flick is a solid shot for him. I find his technique really difficult while bowling,” Amir said.

Don’t find bowling to Kohli or Rohit difficult says Mohammad Amir

Apart from Steve Smith, Mohammad Amir has also earned praise from Virat Kohli in the past. The speed gun has an impressive record against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, widely regarded as two of the best batsmen in the world. After dismissing the duo multiple times across his career, Mohammad Amir said he doesn’t find it difficult to face them.

“While bowling I swear, I didn’t find bowling to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma difficult. I didn’t find it difficult at all. I find it easy to bowl to Rohit. I feel I can dismiss him both ways. He struggles against in-swinging deliveries from left-handers, and even early on, he struggles against the ball that goes away. Virat Kohli, I find it slightly tough because he handles pressure conditions really well,” Amir concluded.

Having turned his back on international cricket for now, Mohammad Amir will be seen in The Hundred and PSL 2021 later this year.

Throwback to when Kohli came to gift Amir his bat during the Asia Cup. Amir asked Kohli for his bat because he was a fan of him and his bats. pic.twitter.com/UdnSZofCIg — MK🇵🇰 (@kazmi72_) May 19, 2021