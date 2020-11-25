Speedster Mohammad Amir has stated that the cricketing stars of India and Pakistan should keep politics aside and play together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan on Wednesday (25 November), Mohammad Amir was asked if he would love bowling against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the PSL.

"We have always said, as players, that cricket, or any other sport, and politics should be kept separate. I love challenges like bowling to top-notch batsmen and it would have been great to bowl to them [Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma]," Mohammad Amir replied.

The left-arm fast bowler added that it would benefit cricketers from both nations if they could compete in the world's top cricket leagues.

"Be it the IPL or PSL, it would be beneficial for players, from Pakistan and India, playing in these competitions in terms of exposure and quality of cricket," Mohammad Amir continued.

Mohammad Amir has never played in the IPL

The BCCI allowed cricketers from Pakistan to participate in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Eleven cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq, took part in the competition. However, Mohammad Amir has never gotten an opportunity to play in the league.

Only one former Pakistani cricketer, Azhar Mahmood, has played in the IPL after the BCCI banned them due to political tensions. It is pertinent to note that Mahmood played for the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders under a British passport.

Advertisement

Fans have enjoyed witnessing contests between Mohammad Amir and the Indian batting stalwarts. It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old is ever part of an IPL franchise. Amir will play for the Galle Gladiators in the upcoming Lanka Premier League.