Mohammad Azharuddin meets former cricketer Noel David, assures him HCA will take care of kidney surgery expenses 

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin has met former Indian cricketer Noel David, assuring him that the state body will look after his health expenses.

David, who represented India in four ODIs in 1997, has been suffering from a kidney ailment and underwent surgery for the same last week.

A PTI report stated that HCA has released a media statement regarding Azharuddin’s meeting with David. The statement read:

"Today, Mohammed Azharuddin, President - Hyderabad Cricket Association met Noel David at Apollo Hospital. Noel is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery this month in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills."

The statement added that the visit could not have happened earlier since Noel had to be kept in a sterile environment post-surgery. The release further said:

“Mohammad Azharuddin met Dr. Subramanyam, Nephrologist and enquired about the surgery and post-operative care.”

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

president Mohd Azharuddin

#CricketTwitter Remember Noel David? The 51-year-old former Hyderabad off-spinner and gun fielder of yesteryears needs a kidney transplant. #HyderbadCA president Mohd Azharuddin @azharflicks has assured that state cricket unit will bear his treatment expenses.

The former captain assured that the HCA would take care of David’s surgery costs as well. The statement further read:

"In a meeting with Tejaswi Rao, COO of Apollo Jubilee Hills, Azharuddin reiterated that HCA will meet the cost of Noel's surgery and promised help for Noel to meet his personal expenses.”

Noel David held this bowling record until last year

An off-spinner during his playing days, David made his ODI debut against West Indies at Port of Spain in April 1997. He impressed with 3 for 21 as India hammered West Indies by 10 wickets.

These were the best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut until pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed 4/54 vs England last year at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

The 51-year-old ended his international career with four ODIs, claiming four wickets at an average of 33.25 and an economy rate of 4.15.

Like Azhar, David also represented Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He played 35 first-class matches in which he claimed 51 wickets at an average of 27.66. He also scored 1379 runs at an average of 29.97 with a best of 207*.

He also featured in 48 List A games, claiming 36 wickets and scoring 664 runs.

