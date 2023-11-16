Mohammad Hafeez appointed as director of Pakistan men's cricket team

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed the director of the Pakistan Men's cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on November 15.

Hafeez, who was recently part of the PCB's technical committee, has taken over from Mickey Arthur for the role. The 43-year-old was part of the triumphant Pakistan side of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 games, scoring almost 13,000 runs and picking up over 250 wickets.

A statement from the PCB on Hafeez's appointment said:

"Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has been given the responsibility of Director – Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team. Mohammad Hafeez has featured for Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and has scored 12,780 runs and has taken 253 wickets."

The PCB also confirmed changing the portfolio of the coaching staff to be announced in the upcoming days ahead of the Australian tour.

"The PCB has changed the portfolio of the Pakistan coaching staff. All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand," the statement added.

Pakistan endured a disappointing Asia Cup and World Cup despite high expectations after becoming the No.1 ranked side in the world.

While they finished at the bottom of the Super Fours in the continental tournament, the Men in Green did not qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing World Cup. They finished fifth on the points table.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain across formats

Babar was heavily criticized for his captaincy during the World Cup.

In addition to the revamp in the Pakistan coaching staff, Babar Azam stepped down from the captaincy role earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old led the side to No.1 in the ODI rankings at the start of the Asia Cup before things started going downhill. Despite winning 78 of 134 games as Pakistan captain, Babar was criticized by pundits and fans for his leadership during the 2023 World Cup.

On Babar's decision to relinquish captaincy, PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf said:

"The PCB respects his decision and continues to support him as a player. He [Babar] is one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced. He is our asset, and we will continue to support him," Ashraf said while lauding the right-hand batter. We want to see him grow as a great batter and now without his additional burden of the captaincy, he can focus more on his performances. We respect his decision and will continue to back him."

Thanks to Babar's decision, the board appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20I captain and Shan Masood as the Test skipper, with the ODI captain yet to be confirmed.

Pakistan will travel down under to take on Australia in a three-Test series, starting in Perth on December 14.