Mohammad Hafeez parts ways as Pakistan's men's team's director and coach

Mohammad Hafeez has parted ways as the director of the men's team as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a message of gratitude for the former opening batter. The board also wished the former captain all the best for his future endeavours.

The ex-opening batter joined the setup as both director and head coach after the PCB made wholesale changes following Pakistan's group-stage exit from the 2023 World Cup hosted by India.

However, the 43-year-old could not bring the desired results in the next two series. The Men in Green were white-washed 3-0 in the three-match Test series in Australia. They followed it up with a resounding 1-4 defeat in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

The PCB took to its official handle on X and wrote:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director of Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours."

The sub-continent giants also saw the exit of Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur following the 2023 World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez's regime grew frustration among the players - Reports

Meanwhile, several reports also emerged about the former spin-bowling all-rounder implementing a strict regime on the players, leading to frustrations within the dressing room. As per reports, the New Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) meant zero tolerance for inactivity and a fine of $500 was imposed for sleeping in the dressing room.

The 43-year-old also reportedly advised the players strictly against appearing lethargic or disengaged in public spaces. A section of players compared the discipline level to the Under-16 teams. A few players reportedly suggested a lack of personal space and trust.

With Pakistan men's international team's next assignment set to take place in May, they have currently joined their respective PSL franchises ahead of the 9th edition, beginning on February 17th.

