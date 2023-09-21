Mohammad Hafeez relinquishes his position in Pakistan cricket technical committee ahead of ODI World Cup in India

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez relinquished his position in the Pakistan cricket technical committee ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez are part of the committee, which reports directly to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf and gives their inputs for the improvement of the team.

Hafeez took to his official X handle on Thursday and announced his decision to quit the committee. He expressed gratitude to Zaka Ashraf for giving him the opportunity and revealed that he was always available in the future whenever his services were required. Hafeez wrote:

"I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad"

Mohammad Hafeez attended PCB's review meeting regarding Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday before leaving the committee

PCB held a meeting on Thursday (September 21) to review their team's performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan crashed out in the Super 4 stage of the tournament after twin losses against India and Sri Lanka.

Zaka Ashraf organized the meeting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Misbah ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and other coaching staff members. According to PCB's media release, Ashraf said:

"The philosophy behind this review was to create an atmosphere of open discussion and develop consensus. The idea is to have everyone on board and debate about performances, identifying the problems and their solutions. We have to debate strengths and weaknesses so that we are clear about what and where we need to invest for the betterment of our team.

He continued:

"Discussion revealed that the previous management had allowed a lot of players to play league cricket which caused them to fatigued ahead of their national duty. But going forward we have agreed to form a proactive approach to tackle players workload and give national duty a priority.

