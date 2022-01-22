“All depends on whether he is ready for the role” - Mohammad Hafeez on Rohit Sharma as India's all-format captain

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels Rohit Sharma’s possible appointment as India's Test captain will depend on whether he is ready to take on the additional responsibility.

Rohit is in the reckoning of taking over as India’s new Test leader after Virat Kohli resigned from the post following India’s recent series loss in South Africa. Rohit, 34, was earlier named as India’s white-ball captain.

Asked for his views on whether Rohit being India’s all-format skipper would be a good move, Hafeez told Sports Tak:

“It all depends on whether he is ready to offer himself for the role. Sometimes a player doesn’t want to take so much pressure and play. It depends on an individual also. There is already the pressure of having to perform as an opener on him. At times, it becomes difficult to cope with too many responsibilities.”

Rohit was named T20 captain after Virat quit following the T20 World Cup last year. Ahead of the South African tour, he was also appointed the new ODI skipper as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted one leader for the white-ball formats. Rohit, however, was ruled out of the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury.

“If Virat, Rohit don’t perform in India-Pak matches, rest are not able to handle pressure” - Mohammad Hafeez

During the interaction, Hafeez was also asked to analyze the current white-ball squads of India and Pakistan. According to the 41-year-old, while Pakistan are a team on the rise, India are overdependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

He elaborated:

“Personally, I feel Pakistan is growing and going high. In India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two players who, when they score, ensure that India touch par runs. I am not saying that others are not good. But if Virat, Rohit don’t perform well or score big in India-Pakistan games, the rest are not able to handle the pressure.”

India went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets when the two teams met at the T20 World Cup last year. This was Pakistan’s maiden triumph in a World Cup clash against the Men in Blue.

The Asian sides will next meet in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

