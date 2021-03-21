"We are very positive as a team" - Mohammad Kaif ahead of the RSWS 2020-21 final

Mohammad Kaif said that the India Legends will go out and express themselves in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 against Sri Lanka. He also added that the team has a positive outlook towards the big game and hopes to win it.

Kaif played a decent knock in the semi-final against the West Indies Legends and seemed to have found his touch again. His contribution of 27 from 21 balls helped India Legends post 218 runs on the board, and win the game by 12 runs.

The former cricketer mentioned that the team remains focussed and determined ahead of the final. At the same time, he also credited Sri Lanka Legends for getting their act together in the tournament.

"We are very positive as a team, we want to go out and score some runs, play shots and nothing particular. Most of the players are retired and they hardly play this game, but they are trying to focus. Sri Lanka are playing as a unit, Dilshan has done well as a captain and player," Mohammad Kaif said in a virtual press conference before Sunday's final.

Mohammad Kaif was full of praise for skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who, despite not being fully fit, is giving his best for the team.

"Full credit goes to the players those who are participating and of course you like to win the finals because we have worked hard lots of niggles, injuries. Even our captain Sachin Tendulkar is not fully fit and he is been on the physio table most of the time to look after his back and some niggles in the body. Full credit to the captain and all of us. All the players are trying to play good cricket," he said.

Mohammad Kaif feels fortunate to come back and spend time with his mates

Mohammad Kaif said that the Road Safety World Series is a great concept and even compared it to the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also spoke about how he enjoyed discussing the game with Sachin Tendulkar during this tournament.

"This is a great concept and I'm sure this is going to work. It is going to get better and better every year. It is like IPL, you keep improving every year. It is going to be the same, I'm sure. I'm so fortunate to come back again and spend some time with my colleagues. Sachin is born for cricket, he is made for cricket. Going to his room, talking about game, planning and how to win matches," Mohammad Kaif mentioned.

Speaking about the bio-bubble, Mohammad Kaif said that these are difficult times. But he also added that he cherishes this opportunity since he's got to spend quality time with some of his old friends.

"It is a difficult time for people around the world. I hope it gets better sooner rather than later. Overall, we are bonding a lot and spending time a lot. It is once in a lifetime opportunity because of Covid-19, we are staying in one place and seeing each other very often," Mohammad Kaif concluded.

India Legends will want to finish the tournament and take the trophy home when they face the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends.