Mohammad Kaif picks his playing XI for 1st IND vs AUS 2025 ODI, leaves out KKR pacer

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:46 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Indian Men's ODI team in action - Source: Getty

Former batter Mohammad Kaif picked his India playing XI for the first ODI against Australia. The game will be played on Sunday, October 19, in Perth. India will play a three-match ODI series Down Under.

Ad

For his openers, he went with skipper Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Further, he included Virat Kohli at three, Shreyas Iyer at four, and KL Rahul at five. The top five were on the expected lines. Mohammad Kaif then picked three all-rounders in his team.

He included Nitish Kumar Reddy as the pace-bowling all-rounder. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were his two spin-bowling all-rounders. He then picked Kuldeep Yadav as the lead spinner. His two frontline pacers were Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mohammad Kaif's playing XI for 1st ODI against Australia - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (via his YouTube channel)

youtube-cover
Ad

Kaif left out star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana from his XI. Harshit has played five ODIs so far and has bagged 10 wickets. While Siraj will lead the pace attack, it will be interesting to see who India goes with alongside him.

Mohammad Kaif pushes for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif reckoned that India would make a mistake if they left Kuldeep Yadav out. He opined that if the Men in Blue wanted batting depth, they could use Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third seamer.

Ad
"If you want batting till number eight, then you have to play Kuldeep at nine and leave one pacer out. Nitish Reddy can be the third pacer with three spinners, eight batters, and Kuldeep as well," he said.

Moreover, he reflected that Kuldeep was a better wicket-taking option than Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. He credited the wrist-spinner for his ability to pick wickets irrespective of the conditions.

Ad
"His bowling style suits every pitch. He is a better option in Australia than Sundar and Axar. Kuldeep has proved himself across formats and conditions. If you do not have Bumrah, Shami, and Kuldeep all three in the XI then it will be a problem," he added.

Notably, India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series while Mohammad Shami was not picked.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications