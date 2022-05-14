“You couldn't go out without security guards” - Mohammad Kaif recalls shopping experience in Pakistan during 2004 tour 

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has recalled memories of his unique shopping experience in Pakistan during the iconic 2004 tour. The 41-year-old stated that Indian players couldn’t go out without security and a few personnel with guns accompanied them when they went out shopping.

India’s 2004 tour of Pakistan is remembered for the amazing camaraderie and spirit of friendship between the two sides both on and off the field.

Reminiscing his experiences from the tour, Kaif said that he did a lot of shopping and purchased a lot of CDs and DVDs. In a light-hearted interaction on Sportskeeda’s show ‘SK Uncensored’, he stated:

"I remember DVDs and CDs were very popular at that time. So I did quite a lot of shopping. But shopping was such that you couldn't go out without security guards. 3-4 security personnel would go with you. We had to take permission to go out for shopping.”

The former India cricketer, however, hailed Pakistan for their generosity and added:

“When I went shopping, no one was ready to take money. Everyone used to say - 'you have come from India to play cricket, you are our guests'. We got a lot of love and respect in Pakistan. Not only me, Sachin, Dravid and Ganguly, everyone will say the same about that tour.”

Kaif played in all five ODIs of the Pakistan tour and scored 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 84.93. His highest score of 71 not out came in the fourth ODI in Lahore. India won the match by five wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 294.

The series is also remembered for Kaif’s brilliant catch in the first ODI in Lahore. He took a diving catch to send back Shoaib Malik, avoiding a collision with Hemang Badani.

India won both Test and ODI series in Pakistan during 2004 tour

Although the series was closely contested, India managed to secure series wins in both the Test and the ODI series. The one-day series was level at 2-2 after four matches. VVS Laxman scored a sublime 107 off 104 in the decider as the Men in Blue clinched the fifth ODI in Lahore by 40 runs.

Similarly, the three-match Test series was also tied at 1-1 after two matches. Rahul Dravid played a marathon knock of 270, occupying the crease for 740 minutes, to lead India to victory in the Rawalpindi Test. The visitors won the decider by an innings and 131 runs.

