Mohammad Nabi left shocked after reporters break news of Dunith Wellalage's father's passing post AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was shell-shocked to hear the news of Sri Lankan youngster Dunith Wellalage's father's passing following the 2025 Asia Cup clash between the sides. The latest reports suggest that Wellalage's father passed away in the middle of the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan contest.However, further reports suggest that the Sri Lankan spinner learned about the same only after the match. Wellage left for home after the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan clash ended (via ESPN Cricinfo).Reports broke the news to Nabi after the game, much to his disbelief, as evidenced by the below video:Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russel Arnold broke the news during his on-air commentary stint, saying (via NDTV):&quot;Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's. Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room.&quot;Coming to the match, Sri Lanka pulled off a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in a thriller, while chasing a formidable 170. The result helped the Lankans finish on top of Group B, while the Afghans were eliminated from the competition.Mohammad Nabi smashed Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in the final over of the first inningsMohammad Nabi took to Dunith Wellalage's bowling with the bat in the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 clash. The Afghans seemed headed towards a sub-par total at 137/7 in 19 overs despite Nabi batting on 29 from 15 deliveries.However, Wellalage bowled the final over of the innings in a risky gamble taken by Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka. The move backfired with Nabi smashing the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner for five sixes in the first five legal deliveries of the over.There was also a no-ball in the middle of the over, which meant 31 were scored off five balls with a ball remaining. However, Wellalage maintained his composure and conceded only a single off the last ball.Nevertheless, the 32-run final over took Afghanistan to a seemingly competitive total of 169/8 in 20 overs. While Nabi finished on 60 from 22 deliveries, Wellalage's figures were wrecked by the final over as he ended with figures of 1/49 in four overs.