  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Mohammad Nabi left shocked after reporters break news of Dunith Wellalage's father's passing post AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Mohammad Nabi left shocked after reporters break news of Dunith Wellalage's father's passing post AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:10 IST
Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Men
Mohammad Nabi could not believe the news of Dunith Wellage's father's passing after the closely contested Asia Cup battle [Credit: Getty]

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was shell-shocked to hear the news of Sri Lankan youngster Dunith Wellalage's father's passing following the 2025 Asia Cup clash between the sides. The latest reports suggest that Wellalage's father passed away in the middle of the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan contest.

Ad

However, further reports suggest that the Sri Lankan spinner learned about the same only after the match. Wellage left for home after the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan clash ended (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Reports broke the news to Nabi after the game, much to his disbelief, as evidenced by the below video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russel Arnold broke the news during his on-air commentary stint, saying (via NDTV):

"Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's. Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room."
Ad

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka pulled off a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in a thriller, while chasing a formidable 170. The result helped the Lankans finish on top of Group B, while the Afghans were eliminated from the competition.

Mohammad Nabi smashed Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in the final over of the first innings

Ad

Mohammad Nabi took to Dunith Wellalage's bowling with the bat in the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 clash. The Afghans seemed headed towards a sub-par total at 137/7 in 19 overs despite Nabi batting on 29 from 15 deliveries.

However, Wellalage bowled the final over of the innings in a risky gamble taken by Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka. The move backfired with Nabi smashing the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner for five sixes in the first five legal deliveries of the over.

Ad

There was also a no-ball in the middle of the over, which meant 31 were scored off five balls with a ball remaining. However, Wellalage maintained his composure and conceded only a single off the last ball.

Nevertheless, the 32-run final over took Afghanistan to a seemingly competitive total of 169/8 in 20 overs. While Nabi finished on 60 from 22 deliveries, Wellalage's figures were wrecked by the final over as he ended with figures of 1/49 in four overs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications