  • Mohammad Nawaz falls in embarrassing manner as he fails to ground his bat and is run out in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Mohammad Nawaz falls in embarrassing manner as he fails to ground his bat and is run out in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:16 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India celebrating Mohammad Nawaz's wicket. [Getty Images]

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was caught napping as India skipper Suryakumar Yadav ran him out with a brilliant direct hit in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The left-handed batter didn’t ground his bat in time after momentarily looking to steal the second run at the non-striker’s end. As a result, he fell for 21 runs off 19 balls as the Men in Blue reduced Pakistan to 149/5.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a full toss, and skipper Salman Agha swiped it across the line but mistimed it straight to the fielder at backward square. Nawaz looked casual while planting his bat inside the crease. In the meantime, Yadav collected the ball and produced the direct hit to catch him short of his ground and the delayed run-out referral worked in India's favor.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

India restrict Pakistan to 171 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

A clinical bowling display helped India restrict Pakistan to 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 fixture. Shivam Dube starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/33 in his four overs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged one wicket apiece. Varun Chakaravarthy didn’t bag a wicket but was economical of the lot, conceding just 25 runs in four overs, putting the brakes on Pakistani batters.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for the Men in Green, scoring 58 runs off 45 balls. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with their 20s.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will now be keen to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament following consecutive wins against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the group-stage games. The defending champions dominate Pakistan in head-to-head T20Is with a 10:3 ratio in 14 meetings, including a tie. They haven’t lost to the neighboring country in their last three T20I meetings, including the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups.

Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
