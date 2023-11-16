"Mohammad Rizwan would also have been a good option, but Shan Masood is equally good" - Salman Butt on Pakistan's new Test captain

Pakistani batter Shan Masood was appointed as the new Test captain of the Men in Green on Wednesday, November 15. He replaced Babar Azam, who relinquished leadership across formats after the team's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

Former skipper Salman Butt believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did the right thing by picking up Masood as the red-ball captain. He suggested that Masood has a proven record as captain in domestic cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said (8:20):

"I think Mohammad Rizwan would also have been a good option, but Shan Masood is equally good. If you look at his captaincy record in domestic cricket, he has done pretty well. Pakistan are looking for a long-term thing, which is why they went with a youngster."

"These things are bound to happen if the results don't come" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam's resignation

Salman Butt believes that Babar Azam performed decently as the captain of Pakistan's cricket team. However, he reckoned that Babar came under the scanner after the side's underwhelming performances in this year's Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup.

Butt mentioned that Babar's stint was bound to come to an end after he failed to provide good results despite having all the backing. He added (9:29):

"There is always a time when you have to make certain decisions. He has been the captain for four years and has done a decent job. He has won a few, and he has lost a few. The result of the Asia Cup and then the World Cup didn't meet people's expectations. So, when you have been granted everything that you want as a captain over the years, it is done to get results. These things are bound to happen if the results don't come."

Babar Azam and company suffered a heartbreaking group-stage exit at the 2023 World Cup. With just four wins from nine games, they finished fifth in the points table.