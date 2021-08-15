"Mohammed Siraj is bowling avataar of Rishabh Pant"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes Mohammed Siraj is the bowling equivalent of Rishabh Pant. According to him, Siraj's X-factor is the attacking mindset that he brings to the table.

Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the ball on Day 3 of the second Test, ending up with figures of 4-94. He dismissed Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed off consecutive deliveries and also picked up the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson.

Five-wicket haul in Gabba, four-wicket haul in Lord's - one of the most consistent and improved bowlers in world cricket. Take a bow, Siraj. pic.twitter.com/yH1rA1tPLo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2021

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained why Mohammed Siraj is such an impressive bowler. He also talked about how his attacking mindset is an asset to Team India.

"Mohammed Siraj was standout. The thing I like about Siraj is that he, asccording to me, is the bowling avataar of Rishabh Pant. He has an attacking mindset like Pant," Deep Dasgupta stated.

Need to be patient with Mohammed Siraj: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta has urged everyone to be patient with Mohammed Siraj, the same way they have been with Pant. He feels it is important to back Siraj as there will be times when he might prove to be expensive.

But his wicket-taking ability is something that needs to be kept in mind and he should be encouraged to bowl his natural way.

"There will be days or spells where he might leak runs. But as I say for Rishabh Pant that you need to be patient with him, same applies to Mohammed Siraj. Even if he gives away runs, there is a need to be patient because his attacking mindset is his speciality. There might be days or spells where he would frustrate you but you will need to stay patient and encourage him," Dasgupta concluded.

After the end of three days, the game is evenly poised with England having a lead of 27 runs. India will need to bat really well to set the hosts a sizeable target.

