Mohammed Siraj dedicates special sister song to Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter amid social media rumors

Mohammed Siraj recently dedicated lines from the popular song 'Taaron Ka Chamakta Gehna Ho' from the Bollywood movie 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' to legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The Team India pacer recently attended Zanai's birthday party at Escobar - Tapas Bar in Mumbai.

The 23-year-old singer shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the birthday bash. In one of the pictures, Zanai was seen sharing a light moment with Siraj. The photograph went viral on social media, even leading to conjecture over their relationship status

However, Siraj quashed the dating rumors by suggesting that Zanai was like a sister to him. Resharing the Instagram story, the pacer wrote:

"Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein. Meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein."

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj was last seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. The right-arm seamer bagged 20 wickets across 10 innings in the five-match series. Australia won the series 3-1 to reclaim the coveted trophy after a decade.

Siraj was among the notable absentees in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. His exclusion surprised many fans, given that he is the Men in Blue's leading wicket-taker in ODIs since 2022, claiming 71 scalps in 43 outings.

"Should have been included in the team at the expense of one spinner" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that Mohammed Siraj didn't deserve to be dropped from the ODI team. He reckoned that the Indian selectors could have picked him for the 2025 Champions Trophy instead of one of the four spinners.

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Mohammed Siraj has not perfomed that badly that he has been dropped from the team. I feel for DSP. I feel Siraj should have been included in the team at the expense of one spinner. There are still concerns aboiut the fitness of two of the pacers (Shami and Bumrah)."

The defending champions Pakistan are the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, India will play their matches in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will kick off their campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20.

