Mohammed Siraj draws the first blood as Zak Crawley falls for a duck in mammoth 608-chase on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s first innings hero Mohammed Siraj struck early by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley for a duck in the second innings on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. Crawley was caught at backward point as the hosts lost their first wicket for just 13 runs in a mammoth 608-run chase.

The dismissal came during the second over of England’s second innings. Siraj bowled a fuller length ball outside off that shaped away. Crawley moved forward and went for a drive away from his body. All he managed was a thick outside edge that flew towards subfielder Sai Sudharsan at backward point. Crawley looked in disbelief as he walked back to the pavilion.

With the early breakthrough, Mohammed Siraj continued his impressive bowling display following his six-wicket haul (6/70) in the first innings of the ongoing contest. The speedster remains crucial to India’s chances of levelling the five-match series 1-1.

On the other hand, this was Zak Crawley’s second failure in the second Test after perishing for 19 in the first innings. The right-hander previously scored 4 and 65 in the series opener at Headingley. However, England won the match by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep remove openers as India are on top of England in the 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early to ensure India stay in complete command against England on Day 4. The sensational bowling display came after a stunning batting performance led by skipper Shubman Gill as India declared at 427-6 in their second innings, setting up a 608-run target for England in the fourth innings.

At the time of writing, England were 30-2 after 4.3 overs, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease. Apart from Siraj, Akash knocked over Ben Duckett to bag his fifth wicket of the match. With four sessions left in the match, the tourists are favorites to bag the remaining eight wickets and draw the series 1-1.

Notably, Australia holds the record for the highest chase in Tests. They achieved 418 against the West Indies in 2003 [in Antigua]. Interestingly, England’s highest-ever chase came at Edgbaston - 378 against India in 2022.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

