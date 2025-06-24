Mohammed Siraj furious as Zak Crawley backs away during his run-up on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was visibly upset at England opener Zak Crawley on Day 5 of the ongoing Leeds Test. The moment came in the final over before lunch as Siraj went back to the mark quickly after the penultimate delivery to try and ensure Team India could bowl another six balls before the break.
As the right-arm speedster began his run-up, Crawley backed away, pointing to a possible distraction behind the bowler. Siraj clearly didn't like it and was also seen speaking to Duckett.
Watch the video of the incident here:
Siraj also exchanged words with Harry Brook on Day 2, but the situation was diffused quickly. Notably, the visiting side went wicketless in the first session of the fifth day, leaving the star pacer even more frustrated. England had reached 117/0 at lunch, leaving them in need of 254 more runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets but conceded 127 runs in the first innings of the Leeds Test
Siraj largely struggled in the first innings of the ongoing Leeds Test, leaking 127 runs in 22 overs, and dismissing Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets while Prasidh Krishna picked up three scalps. Harry Brook's 99 and Ollie Pope's 106 ensured the visitors' first-innings lead was only six runs.
India's batters stepped up in the second innings as well, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries. But the lower order couldn't capitalize on the impetus provided by Pant and KL, losing wickets in a heap and leaving England with a target of 371.
At the time of writing, Duckett had completed his hundred and Crawley was unbeaten at 60. With rain interrupting the action-packed fifth day, England were 181-0, needing 190 more runs to win.
