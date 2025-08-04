Mohammed Siraj gets emotional as Team India take a lap of honor at The Oval after historic win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was in tears as Team India took a lap of honor after their historic win at The Oval in the fifth Test against England. India beat England by a narrow margin of six runs to level the five-Test series 2-2.

Post the scintillating victory, Mohammed Siraj waved to the crowd with both his hands as he was emotional. He also had the ball in his hand after he picked up a memorable five-wicket haul in the second innings.

The entire Indian team took a lap of honor around The Oval, including the players, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the support staff. The visitors thanked and acknowledged the crowd for all their support and belief.

During the lap of honor, Siraj was all ecstatic and pumped as he had the ball in one hand and a stump in the other. He was all smiles after India's terrific triumph.

Watch the video of the moment below:

The visitors defended a 374-run target successfully, with England needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand on Day 5. Mohammed Siraj accounted for three of the final four English wickets.

Mohammed Siraj became the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in a Test series in England

Mohammed Siraj ended as the best bowler of the series across both teams. He bagged 23 wickets from five Tests at an average of 32.43 with two fifers. The pacer returned figures of 5/104 in the second innings before a four-wicket haul in the first at The Oval.

He was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his unbelievable display that helped clinch a win for the ages. The 31-year-old ended the game with figures of 9/190, which is also his best match haul in Test cricket.

With 23 wickets, he became the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in a Test series in England. He equalled his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, who had bagged 23 wickets during their 2021/22 series. Siraj surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is second on the list with 19 wickets during their 2014 tour.

Despite a massive workload throughout the series, Siraj maintained his fitness and delivered, with Bumrah playing only three Tests. Overall, he bowled 185.3 overs across five matches.

