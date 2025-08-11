"When you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born" - Mohammed Siraj hails Indian stalwart at autobiography launch

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj termed former keeper-batter Syed Kirmani as an inspiration while launching the latter's autobiography in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 10. Kirmani returned the favor by hailing the fast bowler for his excellent performance in the five-match Test series in England.

Kirmani (75) is widely regarded as the greatest wicketkeeper India has ever produced. His amazingly quick reflexes behind the stumps made him a popular cricketer during his playing days. In addition, the 1983 World Cup winner was also a handy batter, especially when the team found itself in tricky circumstances.

At the launch of Kirmani's autobiography 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards' on Sunday in Hyderabad, Siraj praised the former keeper-batter and commented (as quoted by PTI):

"Sir, when you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. It has been a motivating and inspiring story of yours. I have heard from many players, your reflexes behind the wickets were extraordinary. Thank you so much for everything for the Indian cricket team."

Showering accolades on Siraj for his impressive performance in the Test series in England, Kirmani said:

"You performed really well. My congratulations to you. You have brought glory to the country with your exuberance...that aggressiveness right from the heart it was. I wish you every success."

Kirmani's autobiography was launched in the presence of former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath (also a member of the 1983 World Cup team), former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy among other dignitaries.

Kirmani played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs for India between 1976 and 1986. He scored 2,759 runs in Test matches, which included two hundreds and 12 half-centuries. In ODIs, he had a highest score of 48*. Behind the wickets, took 160 catches and effected 38 stumpings in Tests. In the one-day format, Kirmani took 27 catches and effected nine stumpings.

Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match Test series in England. He claimed 23 wickets at an average of 32.43, with two five-fers and one four-fer. The 31-year-old right-arm pacer was named the Player of the Match for registering figures of 4-86 & 5-104 in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Overall, Siraj has featured in 41 Test matches so far and has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 31.05, with five five-fers and seven four-fers to his credit.

