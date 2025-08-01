Mohammed Siraj knocks over Harry Brook for 53 to wrap up England for 247 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 22:36 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj castled Harry Brook for 53. [Getty Images]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj knocked over England batter Harry Brook following his half-century to wrap up England in their first innings on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Brook departed for 53 runs off 64 balls as the hosts were bundled out for 247, managing a 23-run first innings lead.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 52nd over of England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a short of a length ball outside off stump that kept low. Brook was cramped for room as he stood leg-side off the ball to play it towards the offside. The ball hit the toe end of the willow and hit the off-stump. With this, Siraj finished with four wickets in the innings, including prized scalps of stand-in captain Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

With 18 wickets, Siraj also became the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series, surpassing England captain Ben Stokes (17 scalps in 4 Tests).

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bag 4-wicket hauls to prevent England from a big lead on Day 2 of the 5th Test

Four-fers from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India stop England at 247 in their first innings. Krishna starred with the ball on his comeback, dismissing Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson. The fightback with the ball came after openers Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a 92-run partnership. Chris Woakes didn’t walk out to bat due to an injury.

Ad
Ad

Earlier in the day, the tourists were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6. Karun Nair top-scored with a fighting half-century. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar chipped in with 38 and 26, respectively. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for England.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1, having won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. The visitors managed their only win in the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. They then managed to draw the fourth Test in Manchester.

Ad

As a result, Shubman Gill and company must win the game to prevent a hat-trick of Test series losses. They lost to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home) in their last two series.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications