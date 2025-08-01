Mohammed Siraj knocks over Harry Brook for 53 to wrap up England for 247 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj knocked over England batter Harry Brook following his half-century to wrap up England in their first innings on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Brook departed for 53 runs off 64 balls as the hosts were bundled out for 247, managing a 23-run first innings lead.The dismissal came in the 52nd over of England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a short of a length ball outside off stump that kept low. Brook was cramped for room as he stood leg-side off the ball to play it towards the offside. The ball hit the toe end of the willow and hit the off-stump. With this, Siraj finished with four wickets in the innings, including prized scalps of stand-in captain Ollie Pope and Joe Root.Watch the video below:With 18 wickets, Siraj also became the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series, surpassing England captain Ben Stokes (17 scalps in 4 Tests).Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bag 4-wicket hauls to prevent England from a big lead on Day 2 of the 5th TestFour-fers from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India stop England at 247 in their first innings. Krishna starred with the ball on his comeback, dismissing Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson. The fightback with the ball came after openers Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a 92-run partnership. Chris Woakes didn’t walk out to bat due to an injury.Earlier in the day, the tourists were bundled out for 224 after resuming their overnight score of 204/6. Karun Nair top-scored with a fighting half-century. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar chipped in with 38 and 26, respectively. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for England.The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1, having won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. The visitors managed their only win in the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. They then managed to draw the fourth Test in Manchester.As a result, Shubman Gill and company must win the game to prevent a hat-trick of Test series losses. They lost to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home) in their last two series.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.