India pacer Mohammed Siraj provided a crucial breakthrough soon after the lunch break on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday, July 11. The speedster dismissed a well-set Jamie Smith caught behind for 51 to break the 84-run partnership between him and Brydon Carse. With the scalp, Siraj bagged his first wicket of the match as England were reduced to 355/8.

The dismissal came in the 107th over of England’s first innings, the second over after the Lunch break. Siraj bowled a short-of-a-length ball in the corridor outside off, and Smith failed to get near the pitch of the ball. The wicketkeeper-batter tried to push at it from a distance as the ball angled in and shaped away after pitching. All he managed was an outside edge, and substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel dived low to his right to hold on to the catch.

Following the dismissal, Siraj paid his tributes to late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, who died aged 28 in a car crash in Spain earlier this month.

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse propel England past 350 in their first innings on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against India

Half-centuries from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse helped England post 387 in their first innings of the third Test against India. Carse, in particular, scored 56 runs off 83, including a maximum and six boundaries, before getting knocked over by Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with a five-wicket haul.

Earlier in the day, Joe Root smashed his 37th Test century, scoring 104 off 199 deliveries after resuming his innings from the overnight score of 99 not out. Meanwhile, captain Ben Stokes and vice-captain Ollie Pope chipped in with identical scores of 44.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. The tourists then fought back with a 336-run triumph in the second Test at Edgbaston.

