Mohammed Siraj posts famous Karan Aujla song as comment in Sarfaraz Khan’s picture

India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj left a comment on teammate Sarfaraz Khan's latest post on social media on Friday, January 17. The two were part of the Indian squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

India began the series on a strong note with an emphatic 295-run victory in the first Test, but things took a downturn thereafter as the visitors went on to lose the series 3-1. The defeat also ended India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive time.

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who had no playing time and watched the action from the sidelines, shared a post on Instagram on Friday, featuring the popular Punjabi song 'Wavy' by Karan Aujla.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was quick to respond, leaving a comment on the post:

“Hayiiiiiiiiiii pura maholl wayv kardeya.”

Mohammed Siraj reacts to Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram post (Image via Instagram-@sarfarazkhan97)

Siraj claimed 20 wickets in the 2024-25 BGT making him the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the series after Jasprit Bumrah (32) and fourth overall.

“He was completely dumped” - Sanjay Manjrekar hits out at Indian management over Sarfaraz Khan's treatment in BGT 2024-25

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the team's management for not giving Sarfaraz Khan a single Test match in the 2024-25 BGT. While acknowledging concerns about Sarfaraz's technique, the 59-year-old felt it was unfair to make a judgment without providing him an opportunity.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he stated:

"Sarfaraz Khan was rewarded for his tremendous record at the first-class level. He got three fifties and a 150 and got out terribly in the next Test. But then, he was completely dumped. I don't think that's right even if you feel that Sarfaraz Khan might not succeed on these kinds of pitches.”

"What if he had found a way to get runs, with the third man being his main scoring area. It was a revelation how he played against England. Let's not try and play God too much. May be just watch a little bit. Be concerned about how they'll shape up at the highest level. But you’ve got to reward people who have got runs," he added.

Sarfaraz Khan has featured in six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including three fifties and one century.

