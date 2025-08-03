Mohammed Siraj's error costs India as he touches the rope after taking Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:12 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a mess of a chance offered by an aggressive Harry Brook on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. Although the Hyderabad-born cricketer took the catch cleanly, he was oblivious to where the boundary rope was and landed on it, thereby conceding a six.

The extraordinary moment occurred in the 35th over of England's second innings, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, as Brook mistimed a pull shot to fine leg. The 31-year-old was at the edge of the boundary and had just come on to the field after going into the dressing room for some time.

He took the catch cleanly but slightly lost his balance to step on to the rope, letting out a stunned expression of what he had done.

Watch the below video:

The Yorkshire batter had made his intentions clear to counter attack from one end in the previous over bowled by Akash Deep. Brook smacked one disdainfully over mid-wicket, followed by dancing down the track to smash a six over extra cover.

Nevertheless, all was well between Siraj and Krishna as they hugged each other before heading for lunch.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope for his second wicket of the innings

Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Siraj found himself in the wickets column on Day 4 as well, trapping Ollie Pope lbw just when the England skipper was getting into some rhythm. The Surrey batter did go for the review but ball-tracking returning three reds, and he had to walk back for 27. Krishna nipped out Ben Duckett after the left-hander's fifty for the first wicket of Day 4.

Nevertheless, the hosts have brought down the required runs from 324 at the start of the day to 210 at lunch as they reached 164-3. Brook is unbeaten at 38, while Joe Root is batting on 23. England's engine room, Root, must steer them into the direction of victory.

England, who are leading the series 2-1, need to score 374 to win the series 3-1.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

