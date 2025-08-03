Mohammed Siraj's error costs India as he touches the rope after taking Harry Brook's catch on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a mess of a chance offered by an aggressive Harry Brook on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. Although the Hyderabad-born cricketer took the catch cleanly, he was oblivious to where the boundary rope was and landed on it, thereby conceding a six.The extraordinary moment occurred in the 35th over of England's second innings, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, as Brook mistimed a pull shot to fine leg. The 31-year-old was at the edge of the boundary and had just come on to the field after going into the dressing room for some time. He took the catch cleanly but slightly lost his balance to step on to the rope, letting out a stunned expression of what he had done.Watch the below video:The Yorkshire batter had made his intentions clear to counter attack from one end in the previous over bowled by Akash Deep. Brook smacked one disdainfully over mid-wicket, followed by dancing down the track to smash a six over extra cover. Nevertheless, all was well between Siraj and Krishna as they hugged each other before heading for lunch.Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope for his second wicket of the inningsOllie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Siraj found himself in the wickets column on Day 4 as well, trapping Ollie Pope lbw just when the England skipper was getting into some rhythm. The Surrey batter did go for the review but ball-tracking returning three reds, and he had to walk back for 27. Krishna nipped out Ben Duckett after the left-hander's fifty for the first wicket of Day 4.Nevertheless, the hosts have brought down the required runs from 324 at the start of the day to 210 at lunch as they reached 164-3. Brook is unbeaten at 38, while Joe Root is batting on 23. England's engine room, Root, must steer them into the direction of victory.England, who are leading the series 2-1, need to score 374 to win the series 3-1.