Mohammed Siraj shows Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired 'Believe' wallpaper on phone after Day 5 heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Pictures] 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj displayed the 'Believe' wallpaper on his phone to reporters, which served as motivation and inspiration for his Day 5 exploits in the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The right-arm bowler bagged three wickets on the final day, including the last wicket, to seal a narrow six-run win, ending the series 2-2 apiece.Following his match-winning performance, which began with the key wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, the pacer revealed during the post-match presentation that he had taken a screenshot of a 'Believe' image and kept it as his phone wallpaper ahead of the day's play.&quot;I woke up, took a photo out of Google, saying 'Believe', and stuck to it,&quot; Siraj told Michael Atherton after being adjudged player of the match.He fielded questions from the media following the culmination of the series during the post-series press conference, and towards the end of the proceedings, showed his wallpaper to the journalists. The image had 'Believe' in bold letters, alongwith Crisitano Ronaldo with his iconic No.7. Have a look at the image right here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also pulled out the trademark 'Siu' celebration after castling Gus Atkinson to confirm Team India's triumph. The pacer has admitted in the past that he is a massive fan of the Portuguese superstar, and has been rolling out the famous celebration for quite some time now.Siraj ended as the leading wicket-taker of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar TrophyPlaying all five Tests in the tour of England, Siraj had a massive workload as the rest of the pace bowling unit was rotated as per availability and conditions. He was the leader of the pack in two matches where Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable.The right-arm pacer, with nine wickets at The Oval in the final Test, overtook the likes of Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue to be the leading wicket-taker of the series. He finished with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43, and an economy of 4.02.