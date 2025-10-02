Mohammed Siraj strikes early to remove Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj drew first blood on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul perished for a duck as he gloved one down the leg side, with Dhruv Jurel taking a straightforward catch.The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings as Siraj, who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, bowled a back of a length delivery outside leg stump. Although the southpaw looked to glance it fine, it took the glove and went through to the keeper.Chanderpaul, who was making a Test return for the first time since January 2024, played out 11 deliveries without scoring.Watch the below video:At the time of writing this, the Hyderabad-born cricketer had also knocked over Brandon King for 8 as the right-handed batter left a ball that came in sharply to flatten the middle stump. He has also dismissed Alick Athanaze for 12 off 24 deliveries as he chased a wide delivery only to nick it to KL Rahul at slip. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, got the better of John Campbell.Mohammed Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker during the England tourMohammed Siraj after the fifth Test against England. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Siraj had an outstanding tour of England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the five-Test series, picking up 23 scalps in nine innings at 32.43, helping Team India draw the rubber 2-2. The right-arm speedster was particularly stellar during the final Test at The Oval in London as he snared 9 wickets to fashion a thrilling six-run win. With England comfortably placed at 301/3, chasing 374, they lost their way horribly to be bowled out for 367.Earlier, West Indies skipper Roston Chase had won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad. This is India's first Test at home since Shubman Gill took over as skipper and the first since the 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year.