Mohammed Siraj strikes early to remove Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 02, 2025 11:00 IST
Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket. (Credits: BCCI X)
Team India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj drew first blood on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul perished for a duck as he gloved one down the leg side, with Dhruv Jurel taking a straightforward catch.

The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings as Siraj, who shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, bowled a back of a length delivery outside leg stump. Although the southpaw looked to glance it fine, it took the glove and went through to the keeper.

Chanderpaul, who was making a Test return for the first time since January 2024, played out 11 deliveries without scoring.

Watch the below video:

At the time of writing this, the Hyderabad-born cricketer had also knocked over Brandon King for 8 as the right-handed batter left a ball that came in sharply to flatten the middle stump. He has also dismissed Alick Athanaze for 12 off 24 deliveries as he chased a wide delivery only to nick it to KL Rahul at slip. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, got the better of John Campbell.

Mohammed Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker during the England tour

Mohammed Siraj after the fifth Test against England. (Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Siraj had an outstanding tour of England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the five-Test series, picking up 23 scalps in nine innings at 32.43, helping Team India draw the rubber 2-2. The right-arm speedster was particularly stellar during the final Test at The Oval in London as he snared 9 wickets to fashion a thrilling six-run win. With England comfortably placed at 301/3, chasing 374, they lost their way horribly to be bowled out for 367.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Roston Chase had won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad. This is India's first Test at home since Shubman Gill took over as skipper and the first since the 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last year.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
