Mohammed Siraj strikes shortly after Lunch, removes Roston Chase with a jaffa on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning delivery to dismiss West Indies skipper Roston Chase on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2) of the first Test in the two-match series. The match is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The breakthrough came on the fifth ball of the 27th over of the visitors’ innings. Siraj bowled a length delivery outside off stump that seamed away sharply, inducing an outside edge from Chase, which was safely taken by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, marking India’s first wicket of the post-lunch session.

The right-handed batter fell for 24 off 43 balls, including four boundaries. His dismissal left the West Indies in trouble at 105/6 after 26.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj bags four wickets as India dominate on Day 1

After winning the toss and opting to bat, West Indies got off to a shaky start, losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Jasprit Bumrah soon struck, sending back John Campbell for eight to claim his first wicket of the innings.

Siraj then struck twice more in quick succession, removing Brandon King (13) and Alick Athanaze (12), as West Indies slumped to 42/4 in just 11.4 overs. The experienced duo of Shai Hope and Roston Chase attempted to steady the innings.

The pair added 48 runs off 70 balls before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Hope (26 off 36 balls, hitting three fours) just before lunch, as the visitors lost half their side, going into the break at 90/5 in 23.2 overs.

In the post-lunch session, Mohammed Siraj returned to remove Chase for 24, claiming his fourth wicket of the day. At the time of writing, West Indies were 120/6 after 30 overs, with Justin Greaves (14) and Khary Pierre (4) at the crease.

