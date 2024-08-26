"Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket" - Ahmad Shahzad slams PCB chairman after Pakistan's defeat in first Bangladesh Test 2024

Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad slammed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi by questioning his knowledge of the game after the side's shocking defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi. Having maintained an unbeaten record against Bangladesh in Tests, Pakistan suffered their first-ever loss to the Asian rivals by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, Naqvi, who became the board chairman earlier this year, promised a turnaround in Pakistan's fortunes after their dismal 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. However, despite several personnel changes, the side slumped deeper into a hole with the most recent Bangladesh debacle.

Taking to his X handle after the first Test, Shahzad had a go at Naqvi by saying:

"This is what happens if you don't make changes in time. You got scared and you did not make decisions. I was told that Mohsin Naqvi was a brave, resolute and shrewd man with extreme power when he became the PCB chief. It was being said that if anyone could change the PCB, it would be Naqvi. But we have not seen it yet, but whatever he has done so far, this much is clear that Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket."

He added:

"When you lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, to keep people quiet, you said that you will do a surgery on Pakistan cricket. But you failed to do it. You lied to people just like others in the past. What did you think? That you would buy time? That after you beat Bangladesh in the Test series, people will go a little quiet and then you will implement your changes, but that did not happen."

Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since the 2-0 series win at the start of 2021 against South Africa.

The Bangladesh defeat was also their fourth consecutive in Tests after the 3-0 mauling in Australia earlier this year.

"The people that have been running Pakistan cricket for the last 12-15 years, they are still calling the shots" - Ahmad Shahzad

Ahmad Shahzad felt the same people running Pakistan cricket for over a decade have led to their below-par performances.

Pakistan have also struggled in the white-ball formats, bowing out of the 2023 ODI World Cup before the semi-final and enduring a group stage exit in the recent T20 World Cup.

"The people that have been running Pakistan cricket for the last 12-15 years, they are still calling the shots. It has culminated in Bangladesh beating Pakistan for the first time in a Test match. I have never seen this in my life," said Shahzad.

Pakistan are under immense pressure to avoid a Test series defeat to Bangladesh for the first time. They will look to return to winning ways in the second Test at the same venue, starting August 30.

