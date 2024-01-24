Moises Henriques to play BBL 2023-24 final despite testing positive for COVID 

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques will take the field during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 final against the Brisbane Heat despite testing positive for COVID-19. The franchise confirmed on Wednesday, January 24, the day of the final, that the skipper has contracted the virus, but is eligible to play as long as precautionary measures are taken on the field.

Henriques will have to maintain distance at all times from his teammates on the field, as well as in the dressing room, when he awaits his turn to bat. The veteran all-rounder becomes the fourth name to be struck with the virus in Australia in rapid succession. The likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green and even national team head coach Andrew McDonald suffering from a similar predicament.

"Sixers players and staff, the Brisbane Heat, match officials and broadcast/media have been informed so they can determine appropriate action. "Henriques is in no doubt to take his place in the BBL13 Final," the Sixers said in an official statement.

There have been instances of players playing despite not returning with a negative result. Tahlia McGrath competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match against India in Birmingham despite battling COVID-19, while Matt Renshaw also played in a Test match against South Africa despite having contracted the virus midway through the contest.

Moises Henriques aiming to guide Sixers to their fourth BBL title

The Sydney Sixers ensured that they will play a home final after defeating the Brisbane Heat in the first match of the playoffs in Queensland. The Moises Henriques-led side ensured a top-two spot with a thrilling win over the Perth Scorchers to close out their league stage campaign.

Henriques played a key role in the Sixers' progress to the finals. He scored an unbeaten 59 in the Qualifier clash against the Heat, and also chipped in with a brilliant cameo in the crucial win against the defending champions.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger contest courtesy of Josh Brown's imperious hundred. The franchise made it to their second successive final, and are hoping for their first title since the 2012-23 campaign.

Which team will be crowned winners of the 2023-24 Big Bash League? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App