More India-Pakistan contests in the offing with Asia Cup 2025 tentatively scheduled for September at neutral venue: Reports

India and Pakistan could potentially clash more than once later in the year as the 2025 Asia Cup is tentatively scheduled to be held in September. As per reports, the tournament is most likely to be played in the T20 format at a neutral venue - most probably the UAE - even though India are scheduled to host the edition.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was hosted in Pakistan. However, India refused to travel to their neighboring country and played all their matches in Sri Lanka in a hybrid model. They went on to win the ODI event, hammering Sri Lanka in the final by 10 wickets in Colombo.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has tentatively scheduled the 2025 Asia Cup for September, which would be held in the T20 format. While India will remain the designated hosts, the multi-nation tournament is likely to be played in a neutral country given the equation between India and Pakistan. Reportedly, Sri Lanka is also being considered as a potential venue.

Eight teams - India, Pakistan Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong - will be part of Asia Cup 2025. Nepal, who featured in the 2023 edition, have failed to qualify for the upcoming tournament.

The format of Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be similar to the 2023 edition. The eight teams will be divided into two groups, with India and Pakistan set to be in the same group. The top two sides from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two then clashing in the final. India and Pakistan could potentially clash thrice - in group stage, in the Super Four, and the final, if they qualify.

Team India's record in the Asia Cup

Team India are the most successful nation in the history of the Asia Cup. They have won the title eight times (seven ODI and one T20I). They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1984 and subsequently registered triumphs in 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023.

Sri Lanka are the second most successful team in the multi-nation event. They have won the tournament six times, while Pakistan have only managed to win the event on two occasions.

