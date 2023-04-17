"More than likely going to be my last 50-over World Cup" - Moeen Ali ahead of 2023 edition

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has strongly hinted that the 2023 World Cup in India could be his last in the format. With spin likely to play a massive part in the mega tournament, the 35-year-old is aiming to fine-tune his bowling as much as possible.

Ali was part of the 2019 World Cup squad that lifted the title on home soil. The all-rounder featured in five World Cup games in the 2019 season but is likely to play all the matches in the tournament later this year. His off-spin can be handy on pitches that can grip and turn.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Ali said playing in the IPL in Indian conditions gives the English the best chance of defending their title successfully.

"It's going to be really important that I do bowl and that I get my bowling up to the best place it can be. It's more than likely going to be my last 50-over World Cup, so I want to make sure it's a good one - both for myself and for the team. We want to defend the title, and spin could play a massive role in the World Cup.

"When you play somewhere, which we have done for years now, and you're used to those conditions, it can only benefit you in international cricket."

The left-handed batter also spoke about the importance of bowling in white-ball cricket with the same intensity in the red-ball format. He explained:

"Sometimes that comes from actually not bowling enough. When I was playing Test matches, I always felt like I was bowling well in white-ball cricket. You can kind of lose that rhythm, I guess. I think I've got to have that mindset of still bowling with that same energy as I would have done in Test matches."

While Ali remains in contention for the World Cup, England have got quite a few choices for the tournament. Liam Livingstone is nearly a lock as he can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin, while Will Jacks is also a handy option.

"There's things I've been missing over the last couple of years" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Warwickshire cricketer revealed that he has started to regain the rhythm as he now puts more energy on the ball, explaining:

"I actually feel like there's things I've been missing over the last couple of years. I've just started to get it back again: a bit of rhythm in my action. At times in white-ball cricket, I've been a bit defensive. You always have an element of that but it's more about the action. I'm trying to put more energy on the ball."

The dates for the 2023 World Cup are yet to be announced.

